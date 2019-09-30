Local live: 5 great concerts to see on LI this week 

Nassau Coliseum goes Broadway and Boulton Center gets retro in this week’s concert calendar. Some ‘70s classic rock and an injection of the blues round out the Top 5:

BLOOD, SWEAT & TEARS

For more than 50 years, this Grammy-winning band has fused rock, pop, jazz and blues together with a ton of horn power. Look out for hits like “Go Down Gamblin’,” “I Love You More Than You’ll Ever Know,” a cover of Brenda Holloway’s “You’ve Made Me So Very Happy” and the gold record “Spinning Wheel.”

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Friday, The Space at Westbury, 250 Post Ave.

INFO $45-$85; 516-283-5566, thespaceatwestbury.com

BOBBY KYLE & THE ADMINISTERS

Hailing from Milford, Pennsylvania, Bobby Kyle has been on the road playing the blues for 40 years.

“Blues is so honest because it’s the roots of everything,” says Kyle. “All kinds of music has blues in it from the early country to gospel to jazz to rock 'n' roll.”

Kyle, who is always decked out in suit, likes to work on the fly.

“We don’t use a set list. We simply follow the mood of the audience,” says Kyle. “People swing dance to our music while others do the two-step or slow dance. Some just like to listen.”

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m., Friday, Treme Blues & Jazz Club, 553 Main St., Islip

INFO $10; 631-277-2008, tremeislip.com

FREEBIRD — TRIBUTE TO LYNYRD SKYNYRD

Lynyrd Skynyrd may be retiring but tribute band Freebird is happy to keep its Southern rock flag flying.

“We have that loose live feel of Skynyrd itself,” says lead singer Al Mazzone of Brentwood. “We stick to the longer live versions. Our players get lost in the guitar and keyboard solos.”

The band, formed in 2002, focuses on Skynyrd’s classic era — the first five albums — including the song that is the group's namesake.

“By the end of ‘Free Bird,’ I’m in the audience with them and you cannot believe the energy,” says Mazzone. “They are totally engulfed in this 14-minute long song.”

Doobie Brothers tribute band, the Doobie Others, opens the show.

WHEN | WHERE 7:30 p.m., Saturday, 89 North, 89 N. Ocean Ave., Patchogue

INFO $12-$25; 631-730-8992, 89northmusic.com

HUGH JACKMAN

Mr. Wolverine puts on his tap shoes as the Tony Award-winning Hollywood star from Down Under performs show tunes from “Les Miserables,” “The Greatest Showman,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Dear Evan Hansen” and more.

WHEN | WHERE 7:30 p.m., Oct. 5, NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum, Uniondale

INFO $38-$248.50; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

CAROLE & PAULA OF 'THE MAGIC GARDEN'

Flashback to 1972 on WPIX when Carole Demas and Paula Janis were the dynamic duo singing folk songs for children on “The Magic Garden.” Today they perform concerts for their fans from back then, who are now grown-ups with their own kids.

“The show is about friendship,” says Janis. “Carole and I have been friends in real life for a long time and it shows on stage.”

Be prepared for “The Hello Song,” a trip to “The Storybox” and a visit from Sherlock the Squirrel.

“Sherlock always comes up with antics and we always give him his reward of peanuts then he throws the shells at us,” says Janis. “It’s what the audience has come to expect after all these years.”

WHEN | WHERE 12:30 and 4 p.m., Sunday, YMCA Boulton Center, 37 W. Main St., Bay Shore

INFO $15-$20; 631-969-1101, boultoncenter.org