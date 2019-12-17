This week we have music for every activity. Rage out with heavy metal madness, be playful with pop rock, get your groove on with Latin rock, relax with some folk and get a pop punk workout. Look alive! Here comes the Top 5.

A VERY METAL XMAS

Get your end of the year frustrations out by head bangin’ at this triple bill of tribute bands: Schism (Tool), Damage, Inc. (Metallica) and Show No Mercy (Slayer).

WHEN/WHERE 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 20, Stereo Garden, 9 Railroad Avenue,Patchogue

INFO $20, 631-416-7755, http://stereogardenli.com

HANSON

Are you a Fanson? Fans of the band Hanson are dedicated beyond the crush stage.

“We came up in an era where it seemed like we were considered pop teen heartthrobs but our fans connected with us in a deeper way,” says drummer Zac Hanson. “We are actually more of an emo band than anybody has given us credit for.”

The band’s Wintry Mix tour will feature rock-n-roll style Christmas songs from their holiday albums (“Snowed In,” “Finally It’s Christmas”), a preview of their upcoming 2020 album, “Against the World” and a healthy dose of Hanson classics (“Where’s The Love,” “This Time Around,” “Thinking of You”) including their No.1 single, “MMMBop.”

“ ‘MMMBop’ rings truer with time,” says Hanson. “It’s about how life that comes and goes. You have to reach for what is going to matter right now.”

WHEN/WHERE 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 21, The Paramount, 370 New York Avenue, Huntington

INFO $39.50-$49.50, 631-673-7300, 631-673-7300 paramountny.com

MILAGRO

A high-energy rhythmically percussive Santana tribute show is what Milagro delivers.

“We go for the classics and big hits from the Woodstock era to the ‘Supernatural’ album,” says singer/guitarist Julio Claudio. “Most of this music has spots where everybody gets to do their own solo.”

The six-piece band even plays the opus, “Soul Sacrifice.”

“People wait to hear it,” says Claudio. “We can never walk away without playing that song.”

WHEN/WHERE 8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 21, Treme Blues & Jazz Club, 553 Main Street, Islip

INFO $15, 631-277-2008, tremeislip.com, 21 and over, reservations are encouraged

LIVINGSTON TAYLOR

Seeing Livingston Taylor in concert is like drinking a warm cup of tea — comforting.

“I like to make people extremely relaxed when I play because that’s the way I am on stage,” he says. “I’m so familiar and comfortable that it lets people be very calm.”

He even works without a set list.

Taylor declares, “I pull out my palette with 1,000 colors to choose from and we make the painting right there in the moment.”

WHEN/WHERE 3 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 22, My Father’s Place at the Roslyn Hotel, 1221 Old Northern Blvd.,Roslyn

INFO $50 (plus $25 food/beverage minimum), 516-413-3535, myfathersplace.com

PATENT PENDING

Every year Patent Pending holds its annual Holiday Extravaganza on Long Island without fail.

“It’s a sweaty aerobic experience which is a great way to work off the holiday calories,” says lead singer Joe Ragosta. “We call it the ultimate Mosh Night Out.”

Score 24, Neverthere and Valet Parking will be on the bill along with other secret surprises.

“We try to figure out new ways to keep it fresh every year,” says Ragosta. “Throughout the whole night there will be special guests. Fans of the Long Island music scene will be very excited.”

WHEN/WHERE 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 26, Revolution Bar & Music Hall, 140 Merrick Road, Amityville

INFO $15-$25, 631-264-7712, revolutionliny.com, all ages