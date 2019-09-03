Long Island has never had more venues presenting live music throughout both Nassau and Suffolk. Here are five shows to catch this week:

BORGO PASS

Long Island’s sludge rock band returns for a homecoming show at Revolution Bar & Music Hall in Amityville, where they will present their signature blend of hard rock and heavy metal.

“We try to make it like a little Madison Square Garden every time we play,” says lead singer James Tamarazzo, 46, of Bethpage. “People lose themselves for an hour or two when they come see us and everyone gets sonically affected.”

The band, who has been together for more than 20 years, plays all original material from their indie releases 2011’s “Deadwater” and 2017’s “The Sludge Remains the Same.”

“We like to drill our music into people’s skulls to make sure they are paying attention,” says guitarist Paul Rosado, 51, of East Rockaway. “Our goal is to make sure everyone leaves completely exhausted and satisfied.”

WHEN/WHERE 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 6, Revolution Bar & Music Hall, 140 Merrick Road, Amityville

INFO $18, 631-264-7712, revolutionliny.com

JASON ALDEAN

Country superstar Jason Aldean is on a massive roll. His album "Rearview Town" received the ACM Dick Clark Artist of the Decade Award in the spring and has spawned four back-to-back chart-topping singles with “Girl Like You,” “Drowns the Whiskey” with Miranda Lambert, “You Made It Easy” and the title track. This summer his “Ride All Night” tour is filling stadiums throughout the country; his Jones Beach gig could be considered a rare intimate performance. Kane Brown, Carly Pearce and Dee Jay Silver open the show.

WHEN/WHERE 7:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 6, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh

INFO $32.50-$370.25, 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

YACHT ROCK

What exactly is Yacht Rock? “It’s music from the ‘70s and ‘80s that’s rich with vocal harmonies and strong melodies,” says bassist/vocalist Joe Puerta of Ambrosia (“Biggest Part of Me”), who will perform with John Ford Coley (“I’d Really Love to See You Tonight”), Peter Beckett of Player (“Baby Come Back”), Robbie Dupree (“Steal Away”) and Elliot Lurie of Looking Glass (“Brandy”) at Tilles Center. “The musical arrangementss are a bit more sophisticated and lyrically they're geared toward romance.”

These AM radio staples have been rebranded for a new generation.

“People dress up in captain’s hats and blazers,” says Puerta. “It’s a bit of a party.”

WHEN/WHERE 8 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 7, LIU Post’s Tilles Center, 720 Northern Blvd.,Brookville

INFO $36-$66, 516-299-3100, tillescenter.org

THE GIPSY KINGS

This Grammy Award-winning duo of singer Nicholas Reyes and guitarist Tonino Baliardo presents a mix of flamenco, rumba, salsa and pop. From their classic “Bamboléo” to their legendary rendition of The Eagles’ “Hotel California,” these cousins, who hail from the south of France, deliver a dance filled high-energy show in Andalusian Spanish.

WHEN/WHERE 8 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 10, The Paramount, 370 New York Avenue, Huntington

INFO $52.50-$180, 631-673-7300, paramountny.com

MEEK MILL & FUTURE

These East Coast rappers join forces for their massive co-headlining “Legendary Nights” tour. Meek Mill is ridin’ high off the success of his post-incarceration release, “Championships” featuring the hit “Going Bad” with Drake. Meanwhile Future dropped “The Wizrd” earlier this year, which hit the top of the Billboard charts and has already been certified gold. YG, Mustard and Megan Thee Stallion round out the bill.

WHEN/WHERE 7 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 11, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh

INFO $25-$147.50, 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com