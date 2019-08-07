Local live: 5 great shows to see on LI this week 

Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:

Foghat

Slow ride! Take it easy! But don’t miss the chance to see the rockers so close to drummer Roger Earl’s East Setauket home.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, The Paramount, Huntington

INFO $19.50-$65; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

Smashing Pumpkins

The reunited rockers are teaming up with Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds for a new spin on '90s alternative rock.

WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh

INFO $49.50-$129; 800-745-3000, livenation.com

Jon Bellion

The Lake Grove native makes his debut at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater as a headliner, as his “Glory Sound Prep” tour touches down on Long Island.

WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh

INFO $35-$105; 800-745-3000, livenation.com

Ms. Lisa Fischer & Grand Baton

The great singer isn’t “20 Feet from Stardom” any more. She’s right in the spotlight where she belongs.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, Westhampton Beach

INFO $61-$101; 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

Joyce Manor & Saves The Day

Two of the coolest indie-rock bands around team up for a night of catchy melodies and plenty of feelings.

WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, Revolution Bar & Music Hall, Amityville

INFO $27; 877-987-6487, ticketfly.com