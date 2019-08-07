TODAY'S PAPER
Local live: 5 great shows to see on LI this week 

Jon Bellion performs at Charlotte Metro Credit Union

Jon Bellion performs at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre on June 16 in Charlotte, N.C. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Jeff Hahne

By Glenn Gamboa glenn.gamboa@newsday.com @ndmusic
Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:

Foghat

Slow ride! Take it easy! But don’t miss the chance to see the rockers so close to drummer Roger Earl’s East Setauket home.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, The Paramount, Huntington

INFO $19.50-$65; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

Smashing Pumpkins  

The reunited rockers are teaming up with Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds for a new spin on '90s alternative rock.

WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh

INFO $49.50-$129; 800-745-3000, livenation.com

Jon Bellion  

The Lake Grove native makes his debut at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater as a headliner, as his “Glory Sound Prep” tour touches down on Long Island.

WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh

INFO $35-$105; 800-745-3000, livenation.com

Ms. Lisa Fischer & Grand Baton

The great singer isn’t “20 Feet from Stardom” any more. She’s right in the spotlight where she belongs.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, Westhampton Beach

INFO $61-$101; 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

Joyce Manor & Saves The Day

Two of the coolest indie-rock bands around team up for a night of catchy melodies and plenty of feelings.

WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, Revolution Bar & Music Hall, Amityville

INFO $27; 877-987-6487, ticketfly.com

Headshot of Newsday employee Glenn Gamboa on June

Glenn Gamboa is Newsday's music critic, covering entertainment news and events since 2000.

