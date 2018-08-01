Local Live: 5 great concerts to see on LI this week
Lady Antebellum, Barnaby Bye and more are performing on LI this week.
Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:
Barnaby Bye
The Long Island rockers show there’s still “Room to Grow.”
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Aug. 3-5, My Father’s Place at The Roslyn Hotel, 1221 Old Northern Blvd.
INFO $40; 516-625-6700, myfathersplace.com
Lady Antebellum & Darius Rucker
Lady A will be bringing on the “Heart Break.”
WHEN|WHERE 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh
INFO $35.25-$100; 800-745-3000, livenation.com
Bayou at the Boulton
Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. leads a fundraiser for the venue.
WHEN | WHERE 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, YMCA Boulton Center for the Performing Arts, Bay Shore
INFO $75; 631-969-1101, boultoncenter.org
Lost ‘80s Live
A Flock of Seagulls, Naked Eyes and Wang Chung will bring the ‘80s back.
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug, 4, Tilles Center for the Performing Arts, Brookville
INFO $58-$78; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com
Boyz II Men
MotownPhilly’s back again.
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 5, NYCB Theatre at Westbury, Westbury
INFO $49.50-$79.50; 800-745-3000, livenation.com
