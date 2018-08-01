TODAY'S PAPER
Local Live: 5 great concerts to see on LI this week

Lady Antebellum, Barnaby Bye and more are performing on LI this week.

Charles Kelley, from left, Hillary Scott and Dave

Charles Kelley, from left, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood, of Lady Antebellum, perform at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas. Photo Credit: Invision/Chris Pizzello

By Glenn Gamboa glenn.gamboa@newsday.com
Print

Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:

Barnaby Bye

The Long Island rockers show there’s still “Room to Grow.”

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Aug. 3-5, My Father’s Place at The Roslyn Hotel, 1221 Old Northern Blvd.

INFO $40; 516-625-6700, myfathersplace.com

Lady Antebellum & Darius Rucker

Lady A will be bringing on the “Heart Break.”

WHEN|WHERE 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh

INFO $35.25-$100; 800-745-3000, livenation.com

Bayou at the Boulton

Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. leads a fundraiser for the venue.

WHEN | WHERE 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, YMCA Boulton Center for the Performing Arts, Bay Shore

INFO $75; 631-969-1101, boultoncenter.org

Lost ‘80s Live

A Flock of Seagulls, Naked Eyes and Wang Chung will bring the ‘80s back.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug, 4, Tilles Center for the Performing Arts, Brookville

INFO $58-$78; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

Boyz II Men

MotownPhilly’s back again.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 5, NYCB Theatre at Westbury, Westbury

INFO $49.50-$79.50; 800-745-3000, livenation.com

