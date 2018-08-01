Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:

Barnaby Bye

The Long Island rockers show there’s still “Room to Grow.”

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Aug. 3-5, My Father’s Place at The Roslyn Hotel, 1221 Old Northern Blvd.

INFO $40; 516-625-6700, myfathersplace.com

Lady Antebellum & Darius Rucker

Lady A will be bringing on the “Heart Break.”

WHEN|WHERE 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

INFO $35.25-$100; 800-745-3000, livenation.com

Bayou at the Boulton

Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. leads a fundraiser for the venue.

WHEN | WHERE 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, YMCA Boulton Center for the Performing Arts, Bay Shore

INFO $75; 631-969-1101, boultoncenter.org

Lost ‘80s Live

A Flock of Seagulls, Naked Eyes and Wang Chung will bring the ‘80s back.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug, 4, Tilles Center for the Performing Arts, Brookville

INFO $58-$78; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

Boyz II Men

MotownPhilly’s back again.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 5, NYCB Theatre at Westbury, Westbury

INFO $49.50-$79.50; 800-745-3000, livenation.com