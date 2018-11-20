Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:

Crowbar

The sludge-metal heroes bring “Symmetry in Black.”

WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 23, Amityville Music Hall

INFO $18; 866-468-3399, ticketweb.com

Gary Hoey

It’s time for the annual “Ho Ho Hoey Rockin’ Holiday Tour.”

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 24, YMCA Boulton Center for the Performing Arts, Bay Shore

INFO $40; 631-969-1101, boultoncenter.org

Brian Setzer Orchestra

Celebrate the 15th anniversary of the “Christmas Rocks!” tour with the Massapequa native.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 27, NYCB Theatre at Westbury

INFO $39.50-$199.50; 800-745-3000, livenation.com

Maxwell

Wonder if the neo-soul pioneer will unveil songs from his upcoming “Night” album.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29, NYCB Theatre at Westbury

INFO $70.50-$200.50; 800-745-3000, livenation.com

Whiskey Myers

The “Stone” rockers bring some Texas red-dirt country up north.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29, The Paramount, Huntington

INFO $16-$35; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

