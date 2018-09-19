Local Live: 5 great concerts to see on LI this week
Michael McDonald, Black Uhuru and more are performing on Long Island this week.
Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:
Neck Deep
Maybe the Welsh pop-punkers will do their fundraising version of Natalie Imbruglia’s “Torn.”
WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21, Stereo Garden, Patchogue
INFO $25; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com
Something More
The Maryland pop-punkers are back with even more “Dogs.”
WHEN | WHERE 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, Amitville Music Hall, Amityville
INFO $12; 877-987-6487, ticketfly.com
Michael McDonald
I keep forgettin’ things will never be the same again.
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 23, The Paramount, Huntington
INFO $69.50-$99.50; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com
Gipsy Kings
The French band has influenced many with its flamenco guitars, including Bayside.
WHEN | WHERE 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 25, The Paramount, Huntington
INFO $52-$102; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com
Black Uhuru
The reggae legends are back with their first album in 15 years.
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 25, My Father’s Place at The Roslyn Hotel, 1221 Old Northern Blvd., Roslyn
INFO $60; 516-625-6700, myfathersplace.com
