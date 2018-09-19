Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access has been extended until Oct 1st. Enroll now to continue your access.

73° Good Morning
EntertainmentMusic

Local Live: 5 great concerts to see on LI this week

Michael McDonald, Black Uhuru and more are performing on Long Island this week.

Michael McDonald will play The Paramount in Huntington

Michael McDonald will play The Paramount in Huntington on Sept. 23. Photo Credit: Invision/Amy Harris

By Glenn Gamboa glenn.gamboa@newsday.com @ndmusic
Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:

Neck Deep
Maybe the Welsh pop-punkers will do their fundraising version of Natalie Imbruglia’s “Torn.”

WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21, Stereo Garden, Patchogue
INFO $25; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

Something More

The Maryland pop-punkers are back with even more “Dogs.”

WHEN | WHERE 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, Amitville Music Hall, Amityville

INFO $12; 877-987-6487, ticketfly.com

Michael McDonald
I keep forgettin’ things will never be the same again.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 23, The Paramount, Huntington
INFO $69.50-$99.50; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

Gipsy Kings
The French band has influenced many with its flamenco guitars, including Bayside.

WHEN | WHERE 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 25, The Paramount, Huntington
INFO $52-$102; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

Black Uhuru

The reggae legends are back with their first album in 15 years.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 25, My Father’s Place at The Roslyn Hotel, 1221 Old Northern Blvd., Roslyn

INFO $60; 516-625-6700, myfathersplace.com

Headshot

Glenn Gamboa is Newsday's music critic, covering entertainment news and events since 2000.

