Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:

Neck Deep

Maybe the Welsh pop-punkers will do their fundraising version of Natalie Imbruglia’s “Torn.”



WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21, Stereo Garden, Patchogue

INFO $25; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com



Something More

The Maryland pop-punkers are back with even more “Dogs.”

WHEN | WHERE 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, Amitville Music Hall, Amityville

INFO $12; 877-987-6487, ticketfly.com

Michael McDonald

I keep forgettin’ things will never be the same again.



Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 23, The Paramount, Huntington

INFO $69.50-$99.50; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com



Gipsy Kings

The French band has influenced many with its flamenco guitars, including Bayside.



WHEN | WHERE 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 25, The Paramount, Huntington

INFO $52-$102; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com



Black Uhuru

The reggae legends are back with their first album in 15 years.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 25, My Father’s Place at The Roslyn Hotel, 1221 Old Northern Blvd., Roslyn

INFO $60; 516-625-6700, myfathersplace.com