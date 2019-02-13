Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:

Three Dog Night

Mama told me not to come. But who could resist?

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, The Paramount, Huntington

INFO $39.50 to $99.50; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

Oso Oso

The Long Beach indie-rockers make a hometown stop on their East Coast tour.

WHEN | WHERE 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, Amityville Music Hall, Amityville

INFO $12; 866-468-3399, ticketweb.com

Myriam Hernandez

The Chilean singer-songwriter is continuing her 30th anniversary tour with some additional ballads for Valentine’s weekend.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, NYCB Theatre at Westbury

INFO $98 to $353; 800-745-3000, livenation.com

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness

The Something Corporate/Jack’s Mannequin frontman is bringing “Upside Down Flowers.”

WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, The Paramount, Huntington

INFO $30 to $75; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

Neal Morse Band

“The Great Adventure” continues for the former Spock’s Beard frontman.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, The Space at Westbury,

INFO $35 to $55; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com.