Local Live: 5 great concerts to see on LI this week
Myriam Hernández, Three Dog Night and more are performing on Long Island this week.
Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:
Three Dog Night
Mama told me not to come. But who could resist?
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, The Paramount, Huntington
INFO $39.50 to $99.50; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com
Oso Oso
The Long Beach indie-rockers make a hometown stop on their East Coast tour.
WHEN | WHERE 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, Amityville Music Hall, Amityville
INFO $12; 866-468-3399, ticketweb.com
Myriam Hernandez
The Chilean singer-songwriter is continuing her 30th anniversary tour with some additional ballads for Valentine’s weekend.
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, NYCB Theatre at Westbury
INFO $98 to $353; 800-745-3000, livenation.com
Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness
The Something Corporate/Jack’s Mannequin frontman is bringing “Upside Down Flowers.”
WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, The Paramount, Huntington
INFO $30 to $75; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com
Neal Morse Band
“The Great Adventure” continues for the former Spock’s Beard frontman.
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, The Space at Westbury,
INFO $35 to $55; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.