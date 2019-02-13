TODAY'S PAPER
42° Good Afternoon
CLOSINGS
42° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentMusic

Local Live: 5 great concerts to see on LI this week

Myriam Hernández, Three Dog Night and more are performing on Long Island this week.

Chilean singer-songwriter Myriam Hernández.

Chilean singer-songwriter Myriam Hernández.   Photo Credit: Getty Images/Ethan Miller

By Glenn Gamboa glenn.gamboa@newsday.com @ndmusic
Print

Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:

Three Dog Night

Mama told me not to come. But who could resist?

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, The Paramount, Huntington

INFO $39.50 to $99.50; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

Oso Oso

The Long Beach indie-rockers make a hometown stop on their East Coast tour.

WHEN | WHERE 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, Amityville Music Hall, Amityville

INFO $12; 866-468-3399, ticketweb.com

Myriam Hernandez

The Chilean singer-songwriter is continuing her 30th anniversary tour with some additional ballads for Valentine’s weekend.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, NYCB Theatre at Westbury

INFO $98 to $353; 800-745-3000, livenation.com

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness

The Something Corporate/Jack’s Mannequin frontman is bringing “Upside Down Flowers.”

WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, The Paramount, Huntington

INFO $30 to $75; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

Neal Morse Band

“The Great Adventure” continues for the former Spock’s Beard frontman.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, The Space at Westbury,

INFO $35 to $55; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com.

Headshot

Glenn Gamboa is Newsday's music critic, covering entertainment news and events since 2000.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Jussie Smollett attends the Fox Networks Group programming 'Empire' star to talk on 'GMA' in first interview after attack
Bryan Cranston as Walter White on AMC's " These are the TV shows LIers love to watch
Albert Finney, the charismatic Academy Award-nominated British actor Recent notable deaths
Terry Crews attends The 2019 Makers Conference 'America's Got Talent' names new host, judges
Lady Gaga, left, Jada Pinkett Smith, Alicia Keys, Michelle Obama's Grammy pop-up didn't impress mom
Hulu series "The Handmaid's Tale" is returning to Resistance key as 'Handmaid's Tale' returns for season 3