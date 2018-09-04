Local Live: 5 great concerts to see on LI this week
Niall Horan, Lil Baby and more are performing on LI this week.
Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:
Lil Baby
Yes, indeed, the up-and-coming Atlanta rapper may do some new stuff from his upcoming collabo with Gunna.
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7, The Paramount, Huntington
INFO $20-$34.50; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com
Iron Chic
Before launching their national tour for “You Can’t Stay Here,” the Long Island band will rock their home base first.
WHEN | WHERE 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7, Amityville Music Hall, Amityville
INFO $12; 877-987-6487, ticketfly.com
Ozzy Osbourne
“No More Tours 2”: This time, he really means it.
WHEN | WHERE 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh
INFO $106-$337; 800-745-3000, livenation.com
Niall Horan
You already know that there ain’t no stoppin’, Mr. Slow Hands.
WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh
INFO $29.50-$99; 800-745-3000, livenation.com
Rick Springfield
It’s a long way from “Jessie’s Girl” to “The Snake King,” but the journey is worthwhile.
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13, The Paramount, Huntington
INFO $79.50; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com
Comments
Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.