Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:

Lil Baby

Yes, indeed, the up-and-coming Atlanta rapper may do some new stuff from his upcoming collabo with Gunna.



WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7, The Paramount, Huntington

INFO $20-$34.50; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com



Iron Chic

Before launching their national tour for “You Can’t Stay Here,” the Long Island band will rock their home base first.

WHEN | WHERE 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7, Amityville Music Hall, Amityville

INFO $12; 877-987-6487, ticketfly.com





Ozzy Osbourne

“No More Tours 2”: This time, he really means it.

WHEN | WHERE 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh

INFO $106-$337; 800-745-3000, livenation.com



Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Niall Horan

You already know that there ain’t no stoppin’, Mr. Slow Hands.

WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh

INFO $29.50-$99; 800-745-3000, livenation.com



Rick Springfield

It’s a long way from “Jessie’s Girl” to “The Snake King,” but the journey is worthwhile.



WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13, The Paramount, Huntington

INFO $79.50; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

