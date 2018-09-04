Optimum Customers: Important information about your Newsday digital access and an exclusive offer.

EntertainmentMusic

Local Live: 5 great concerts to see on LI this week

Niall Horan, Lil Baby and more are performing on LI this week.

Niall Horan attends Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at

Niall Horan attends Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden in December, 2017. Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Charles Sykes

By Glenn Gamboa glenn.gamboa@newsday.com @ndmusic
Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:

Lil Baby
Yes, indeed, the up-and-coming Atlanta rapper may do some new stuff from his upcoming collabo with Gunna.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7, The Paramount, Huntington
INFO $20-$34.50; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

Iron Chic
Before launching their national tour for “You Can’t Stay Here,” the Long Island band will rock their home base first.
WHEN | WHERE 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7, Amityville Music Hall, Amityville
INFO $12; 877-987-6487, ticketfly.com


Ozzy Osbourne

“No More Tours 2”: This time, he really means it.

WHEN | WHERE 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh
INFO $106-$337; 800-745-3000, livenation.com

Niall Horan

You already know that there ain’t no stoppin’, Mr. Slow Hands.

WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh
INFO $29.50-$99; 800-745-3000, livenation.com

Rick Springfield
It’s a long way from “Jessie’s Girl” to “The Snake King,” but the journey is worthwhile.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13, The Paramount, Huntington
INFO $79.50; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

Glenn Gamboa is Newsday's music critic, covering entertainment news and events since 2000.

