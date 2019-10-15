Local live: 5 great shows to see on LI this week

There’s something for everyone this week between ‘70s rock, ‘80s pop, traditional blues, power pop and even goth rock.

Get ready, here comes the Top 5.

“BLUES & BREWS” FESTIVAL

Eat, drink and be bluesy at this inaugural all-day festival featuring live sets by Pamela Betti Band, Felix Slim, Gary Sellers Band, Gene Casey and the Lone Sharks, Harmonica Bill and Marked Deck, Zenbock and the Galactic Boogie Band plus Joe Spina and the MilesRoad Band. Food trucks and a beer garden will be available. Lawn chairs allowed but no coolers.

WHEN/WHERE Noon-7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 19, 100 King Road, Rocky Point

INFO $5, 631-729-0699, rpsbchamber.com

NINE DAYS

LI’s homespun power pop band makes their way back to Nassau County.

“It always feels good to play on Long Island,” says singer/guitarist John Hampson, who lives in Smithtown. “It’s an easy, fun, enjoyable gig.”

They cracked Billboard’s top 10 in the summer of 2000 with “Absolutely (Story of A Girl),” their career-defining hit from their major-label debut, “The Madding Crowd.”

“When I wrote that song, I just knew it was different,” recalls Hampson. “I was arguing with my then-girlfriend who is now my wife. She was across the venue in Island Park and I looked over at her thinking, ‘She drives me crazy!’ Then I saw her laugh and thought, ‘I absolutely love her when she smiles.’ That lyric popped out and everything else came really fast.”

WHEN/WHERE 8:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 19, 317 Main Street, 317 Main Street,Farmingdale

INFO $10, 516-512-5377, 317mainstreet.com

TIFFANY

Tiffany is all grown up and ready to rock. Her latest album, “Pieces of Me” shows a harder edge to this former teeny-bopper.

“There’s no neon or big hair. It’s just straightforward music,” she says. “My show is mostly new music but I’m always going to sing my hits.”

She even re-recorded her #1 hit cover of Tommy James’ “I Think We’re Alone Now” with more edge.

“It’s the highlight of the show everybody waits for,” she says. “There’s a magic to that song and I’m grateful for it.”

WHEN/WHERE 7 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 20, Mulcahy’s Pub & Concert Hall, 3232 Railroad Avenue, Wantagh

INFO $30 ($25 in advance), 516-783-7500, muls.com

IN THIS MOMENT

Blend hard rock, heavy metal and industrial music then you’ve got In This Moment.

“We do a theatrical-type rock show,” says guitarist Chris Howorth. “This way you are seeing it, feeling it and hearing it all at the same time.”

The band will play fan favorites (“Blood,” “Big Bad Wolf,” “Adrenalize”) and also throw in some new material from their upcoming album, “Mother.” The evening will be Halloween-themed and called, “Mother’s House of Horror.”

“There’s going to be a cast of characters in the lobby, tarot card readers and the band will be in costume,” says Howorth. “We encourage everyone to dress up with us.”

WHEN/WHERE 6 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 22, The Paramount, 370 New York Avenue, Huntington

INFO $34.50-$59.50, 631-673-7300, paramountny.com

THE IMMEDIATE FAMILY

Consider guitarist/vocalist Danny Kortchmar, guitar/vocalist Waddy Wachtel, guitar/vocalist Steve Postell, bassist Leland Sklar and drummer Russ Kunkel a supergroup of sidemen.

“We’ve all known each other for a million years,” says Kortchmar. “I called up all my old buddies and started the band.”

The Family plays originals as well as hits they are associated with such as Jackson Browne's “Somebody’s Baby,” Warren Zevon's “Werewolves of London” and Don Henley's “All She Wants to Do Is Dance.”

“These are songs we wrote or co-wrote, played on or produced,” says Kortchmar. “The strength of our whole generation is based on songwriting.”

WHEN/WHERE 8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 24, LIU Post’s Krasnoff Theater in Tilles Center, 720 Northern Blvd., Brookville

INFO $59-$79, 516-299-3100, tillescenter.org