EntertainmentMusic

Local live: 5 great shows to see this week on LI

P!nk performs onstage during the 63rd Annual BMI

P!nk performs onstage during the 63rd Annual BMI Pop Awards  on May 12, 2015 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Photo Credit: Getty Images for BMI / Chelsea Lauren

By Glenn Gamboa glenn.gamboa@newsday.com @ndmusic
Print

Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:

P!nk

Raise your glass! The highflying “Beautiful Trauma” tour plays its penultimate show on Long Island.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum, Uniondale

INFO $95.95-$299.45; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

Wild Fest IV

The annual benefit for the family of the late Iron Chic guitarist Rob McAllister returns, with Kill Your Idols headlining Friday and Iron Chic headlining Saturday with Two Man Advantage also on the bill.

WHEN | WHERE 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 16-17, Amityville Music Hall, Amityville

INFO $25; 866-468-3399, ticketweb.com

Rickie Lee Jones

The “Chuck E.’s in Love” singer-songwriter will be here. No need to look in the pool hall.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, Suffolk Theater, Riverhead

INFO $65; 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Julian Junior Marvin’s The Wailers

People get ready, the late Bob Marley’s guitarist is coming with a new version of The Wailers.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, The Paramount, Huntington

INFO $20-$45; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

Sal Valentinetti

The Bethpage crooner, of “America’s Got Talent” fame, will perform songs from Frank Sinatra and The Rat Pack, well, his way.

WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, The Paramount, Huntington

INFO $25-$54.50; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

Headshot of Newsday employee Glenn Gamboa on June

Glenn Gamboa is Newsday's music critic, covering entertainment news and events since 2000.

