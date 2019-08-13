Local live: 5 great shows to see this week on LI
Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:
P!nk
Raise your glass! The highflying “Beautiful Trauma” tour plays its penultimate show on Long Island.
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum, Uniondale
INFO $95.95-$299.45; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com
Wild Fest IV
The annual benefit for the family of the late Iron Chic guitarist Rob McAllister returns, with Kill Your Idols headlining Friday and Iron Chic headlining Saturday with Two Man Advantage also on the bill.
WHEN | WHERE 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 16-17, Amityville Music Hall, Amityville
Exclusive subscription offer
Newsday covers the stories that matter most to Long Islanders. We dig deep to uncover the facts, hold the powerful in check and keep a watchful eye on Long Island.
Your digital subscription, starting at $1, supports local journalism vital to the community.SUBSCRIBE NOW
INFO $25; 866-468-3399, ticketweb.com
Rickie Lee Jones
The “Chuck E.’s in Love” singer-songwriter will be here. No need to look in the pool hall.
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, Suffolk Theater, Riverhead
INFO $65; 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com
Julian Junior Marvin’s The Wailers
People get ready, the late Bob Marley’s guitarist is coming with a new version of The Wailers.
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, The Paramount, Huntington
INFO $20-$45; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com
Sal Valentinetti
The Bethpage crooner, of “America’s Got Talent” fame, will perform songs from Frank Sinatra and The Rat Pack, well, his way.
WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, The Paramount, Huntington
INFO $25-$54.50; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.