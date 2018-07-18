Local Live: 5 great concerts to see on LI this week
From Panic! at the Disco to Prophets of Rage.
Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available that it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:
Panic! At the Disco
Have to have high, high hopes for the “Pray for the Wicked” tour.
WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. Friday, July 20, NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum, Uniondale
INFO $49.25-$59.25; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com
Blackmore’s Night
Port Jefferson’s Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Ritchie Blackmore plays a rare hometown show.
WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. Sunday, July 22, The Paramount, Huntington
INFO $24.50-$54.50; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com
Avenged Sevenfold with Prophets of Rage
Welcome home Roosevelt’s Chuck D with Prophets of Rage.
WHEN | WHERE 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 25, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh
INFO $20-$125; 800-745-3000, livenation.com
Buddy Guy & Jonny Lang
The blues master is teaming up with one of the many guitarists he has influenced.
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 25, The Space at Westbury
INFO $49.50-$75; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com
Loudwire’s Gen X Summer
Relive the late '90s with Buckcherry, Lit and P.O.D.
WHEN | WHERE 6 p.m. Thursday, July 26, BMHMC Amphitheater at Bald Hill, Farmingville
INFO $26-$36; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com
Comments
Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.