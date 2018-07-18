Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available that it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:

Panic! At the Disco

Have to have high, high hopes for the “Pray for the Wicked” tour.

WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. Friday, July 20, NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum, Uniondale

INFO $49.25-$59.25; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com



Blackmore’s Night

Port Jefferson’s Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Ritchie Blackmore plays a rare hometown show.

WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. Sunday, July 22, The Paramount, Huntington

INFO $24.50-$54.50; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

Avenged Sevenfold with Prophets of Rage

Welcome home Roosevelt’s Chuck D with Prophets of Rage.

WHEN | WHERE 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 25, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh

INFO $20-$125; 800-745-3000, livenation.com

Buddy Guy & Jonny Lang

The blues master is teaming up with one of the many guitarists he has influenced.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 25, The Space at Westbury

INFO $49.50-$75; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

Loudwire’s Gen X Summer

Relive the late '90s with Buckcherry, Lit and P.O.D.

WHEN | WHERE 6 p.m. Thursday, July 26, BMHMC Amphitheater at Bald Hill, Farmingville

INFO $26-$36; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com