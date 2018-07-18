TODAY'S PAPER
Local Live: 5 great concerts to see on LI this week

From Panic! at the Disco to Prophets of Rage.

Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco

 Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco performs at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas (2017) Photo Credit: Getty Images/Ethan Miller

By Glenn Gamboa glenn.gamboa@newsday.com
Print

Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available that it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:

Panic! At the Disco

Have to have high, high hopes for the “Pray for the Wicked” tour.

WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. Friday, July 20, NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum, Uniondale
INFO $49.25-$59.25; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com


Blackmore’s Night

Port Jefferson’s Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Ritchie Blackmore plays a rare hometown show.

WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. Sunday, July 22, The Paramount, Huntington
INFO $24.50-$54.50; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

Avenged Sevenfold with Prophets of Rage

Welcome home Roosevelt’s Chuck D with Prophets of Rage.

WHEN | WHERE 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 25, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh
INFO $20-$125; 800-745-3000, livenation.com

Buddy Guy & Jonny Lang

The blues master is teaming up with one of the many guitarists he has influenced.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 25, The Space at Westbury
INFO $49.50-$75; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

Loudwire’s Gen X Summer

Relive the late '90s with Buckcherry, Lit and P.O.D.

WHEN | WHERE 6 p.m. Thursday, July 26, BMHMC Amphitheater at Bald Hill, Farmingville

INFO $26-$36; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

