TODAY'S PAPER
45° Good Afternoon
45° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentMusic

Local Live: 5 great concerts to see on LI this week

Amy Helm, Sal Valentinetti and more are performing on Long Island this week.

Amy Helm

 Amy Helm  Photo Credit: Getty Images/Jamie McCarthy

By Glenn Gamboa glenn.gamboa@newsday.com @ndmusic
Print

Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:

Cornell Gunter’s Coasters, The Drifters & The Platters

Darlin’, save the last dance for me.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, Tilles Center for the Performing Arts, Brookville

INFO $42 to $62; 800-745-3000,  ticketmaster.com

Sal Valentinetti

Big week for the Bethpage singer. First, a return to “America’s Got Talent,” then his Sinatra show at Westbury.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, NYCB Theatre at Westbury, Westbury

INFO $29.50 to $49.50; 800-745-3000, livenation.com

Sevendust

The hard rockers bring “All I See Is War” to life.

WHEN | WHERE 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, The Paramount, Huntington 
INFO $22 to $45; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

Amy Helm

Her “This Too Shall Light” album showed the singer-songwriter learned plenty about Americana from her dad Levon Helm.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, My Father’s Place at The Roslyn Hotel, Roslyn

INFO $50; 516-413-3535, myfathersplace.com

Dennis Quaid & The Sharks

The actor thinks “Out of the Box” with his rocking band.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, The Paramount, Huntington 
INFO $25 to $65; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

Headshot

Glenn Gamboa is Newsday's music critic, covering entertainment news and events since 2000.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

The 91st Academy Awards will air live on ABC exec: No host for this year's Oscars telecast
Gina Kirschenheiter of Bravo's "Real Housewives of LI-raised 'Real Housewives' star apologizes for DUI
Since its debut in 2009, "Modern Family" has 'Modern Family' ending after next season
Actor Kristoff St. John, best known as a Recent notable deaths
Andy Cohen arrives at the Billboard Music Awards Bravo's Andy Cohen welcomes his first child
Sal Valentinetti performs on "America's Got Talent: The Crooner's LI charm on 'AGT: The Champions'