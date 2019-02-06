Local Live: 5 great concerts to see on LI this week
Amy Helm, Sal Valentinetti and more are performing on Long Island this week.
Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:
Cornell Gunter’s Coasters, The Drifters & The Platters
Darlin’, save the last dance for me.
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, Tilles Center for the Performing Arts, Brookville
INFO $42 to $62; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com
Sal Valentinetti
Big week for the Bethpage singer. First, a return to “America’s Got Talent,” then his Sinatra show at Westbury.
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, NYCB Theatre at Westbury, Westbury
INFO $29.50 to $49.50; 800-745-3000, livenation.com
Sevendust
The hard rockers bring “All I See Is War” to life.
WHEN | WHERE 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, The Paramount, Huntington
INFO $22 to $45; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com
Amy Helm
Her “This Too Shall Light” album showed the singer-songwriter learned plenty about Americana from her dad Levon Helm.
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, My Father’s Place at The Roslyn Hotel, Roslyn
INFO $50; 516-413-3535, myfathersplace.com
Dennis Quaid & The Sharks
The actor thinks “Out of the Box” with his rocking band.
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, The Paramount, Huntington
INFO $25 to $65; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com
