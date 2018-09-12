Local Live: 5 great concerts to see on LI this week
Sarah McLachlan, Marshall Crenshaw and more are performing on Long Island this week.
Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:
MC50
What better way to celebrate a 50th anniversary than to kick out the jams?
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14, The Paramount, Huntington
INFO $25-$65; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com
Marshall Crenshaw
Someday, someway, maybe you’ll understand me.
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, My Father’s Place at The Roslyn Hotel, 1221 Old Northern Blvd., Roslyn
INFO $40; 516-625-6700, myfathersplace.com
Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals
The former Pantera frontman is on his “Choosing Mental Illness” tour.
WHEN | WHERE 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16, Mulcahy’s, Wantagh
INFO $25; 866-468-3399, ticketweb.com
Midge Ure
The Ultravox frontman returns. Reap the wild wind.
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 17, My Father’s Place at The Roslyn Hotel, 1221 Old Northern Blvd., Roslyn
INFO $30; 516-625-6700, myfathersplace.com
Sarah McLachlan
Believe me, Adia, she’s still building a mystery
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19, The Paramount, Huntington
INFO $60.50-$150.50; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com
