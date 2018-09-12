Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
73° Good Morning
73° Good Morning
EntertainmentMusic

Local Live: 5 great concerts to see on LI this week

Sarah McLachlan, Marshall Crenshaw and more are performing on Long Island this week.

Sarah McLachlan sings during the opening ceremony of

Sarah McLachlan sings during the opening ceremony of the 2017 Invictus Games at Air Canada Centre 7 in Toronto.   Photo Credit: Getty Images for the Invictus Ga/Harry How

By Glenn Gamboa glenn.gamboa@newsday.com @ndmusic
Print

Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:

MC50

What better way to celebrate a 50th anniversary than to kick out the jams?

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14, The Paramount, Huntington

INFO $25-$65; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

Marshall Crenshaw

Someday, someway, maybe you’ll understand me.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, My Father’s Place at The Roslyn Hotel, 1221 Old Northern Blvd., Roslyn

INFO $40; 516-625-6700, myfathersplace.com

Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals

The former Pantera frontman is on his “Choosing Mental Illness” tour.

WHEN | WHERE 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16, Mulcahy’s, Wantagh

INFO $25; 866-468-3399, ticketweb.com

Midge Ure

The Ultravox frontman returns. Reap the wild wind.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 17, My Father’s Place at The Roslyn Hotel, 1221 Old Northern Blvd., Roslyn

INFO $30; 516-625-6700, myfathersplace.com

Sarah McLachlan

Believe me, Adia, she’s still building a mystery

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19, The Paramount, Huntington

INFO $60.50-$150.50; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

Headshot

Glenn Gamboa is Newsday's music critic, covering entertainment news and events since 2000.

More Entertainment

Elizabeth Olsen stars in "Sorry for Your Loss," Elizabeth Olsen talks 'Sorry for Your Loss,' more
Sean Pann stars in the Hulu series "The 'The First': Visually compelling but plodding and padded
Alex Trebek -- host of "Jeopardy!" -- Trebek unveils beard, asks viewers if it should stay
Umberto's Pizzeria & Restaurant (633 Jericho Tpke., New LI restaurants you've seen on TV
John Legend arrives at Night 2 of the John Legend, more become EGOT winners
Burt Reynolds, the film and television star known Recent notable deaths