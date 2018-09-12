Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:

MC50

What better way to celebrate a 50th anniversary than to kick out the jams?

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14, The Paramount, Huntington

INFO $25-$65; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

Marshall Crenshaw

Someday, someway, maybe you’ll understand me.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, My Father’s Place at The Roslyn Hotel, 1221 Old Northern Blvd., Roslyn

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

INFO $40; 516-625-6700, myfathersplace.com

Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals

The former Pantera frontman is on his “Choosing Mental Illness” tour.

WHEN | WHERE 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16, Mulcahy’s, Wantagh

INFO $25; 866-468-3399, ticketweb.com

Midge Ure

The Ultravox frontman returns. Reap the wild wind.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 17, My Father’s Place at The Roslyn Hotel, 1221 Old Northern Blvd., Roslyn

INFO $30; 516-625-6700, myfathersplace.com

Sarah McLachlan

Believe me, Adia, she’s still building a mystery

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19, The Paramount, Huntington

INFO $60.50-$150.50; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com