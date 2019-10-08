It’s homecoming week as two national acts make their way back to Long Island. Toss in some Italian arias, folk music and masterful guitar to make the Top 5 come alive:

GRAHAM NASH

The two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer showcases his first two solo albums, 1971’s “Songs for Beginners” and 1973’s “Wild Tales,” for an evening of songs and stories. Expect a few Crosby, Stills & Nash classics like “Chicago,” “Our House” and “Teach Your Children” peppered in.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, Landmark on Main Street, 232 Main St., Port Washington

INFO $75-$95 (sold out, but check for last-minute availability); 516-767-9444, landmarkonmainstreet.org

TAYLOR DAYNE

Call her the dancing queen as this Baldwin native makes people move. This weekend she returns to her roots by playing in Patchogue.

“New York is home,” says Dayne. “The show will feature 30 years of music. I try to satisfy everybody.”

Dayne will draw from her catalog of hits like “Send Me a Lover,” “With Every Beat of My Heart,” “Don’t Rush Me” and her top 10 debut single, “Tell It to My Heart,” which is also the title of her new memoir.

“ ‘Tell It To My Heart’ is a song that puts you on your feet immediately,” says Dayne. “It takes people back to when they first started dancing in clubs.”

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, Patchogue Theatre, 71 E. Main St.

INFO $39-$69; 631-207-1313, patchoguetheatre.org

LARRY CARLTON

This ‘70s guitar ace, who has played with Steely Dan, Michael Jackson, Joni Mitchell, The Crusaders and Fourplay, will perform a show focusing on his self-titled 1978 album and his work with Steely Dan including “Kid Charlemagne” and “Josie.”

WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. Sunday, YMCA Boulton Center, 37 W. Main St., Bay Shore

INFO $70; 631-969-1101, boultoncenter.org

FOUR ITALIAN TENORS

Who doesn’t love a nice Italian aria? The Four Italian Tenors, consisting of Alessandro D’Acrissa, Federico Serra, Giovanni Maria Palmia and Federico Parisi, will deliver two sets of classics at Tilles Center ranging from “Mamma” to “Volare” to “O Sole Mio.” This quartet serves as a salute to Enrico Caruso, Mario Lanza, Luciano Pavarotti and Andrea Bocelli.

WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. Sunday, Tilles Center, 720 Northern Blvd., Brookville

INFO $35-$65; 516-299-3100, tillescenter.org

DREAM THEATER

The furious fivesome returns to Long Island by making their Tilles Center debut.

“We tour all over the world and see so many incredible places, but there’s nothing like coming home,” says guitarist John Petrucci. “Back in the day, we used to play places like Sundance in Bay Shore and the Stage Door in Deer Park.”

This epic show spotlights the band’s latest album, “Distance Over Time” and celebrates the 20th anniversary of fan-favorite concept album “Scenes From a Memory.”

“We split the show into two halves. In the first part, we play songs from ‘Distance Over Time’ as well as some older stuff,” explains Petrucci. “After an intermission, we perform ‘Scenes From a Memory’ from beginning to end. It was a very important album for us because it was a lot of firsts: our first concept album, the first time we self-produced an album and our first record with our keyboard player Jordan Rudess. We are all very proud of it.”

WHEN/WHERE 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15, Tilles Center, 720 Northern Blvd., Brookville

INFO $32.50-$125; 516-299-3100, tillescenter.org