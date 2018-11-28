TODAY'S PAPER
41° Good Afternoon
41° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentMusic

Local Live: 5 great concerts to see on LI this week

Vanilla Fudge, Fabolous and more are performing this week.

Vanilla Fudge will play at My Father's Place

Vanilla Fudge will play at My Father's Place at The Roslyn Hotel. Photo Credit: Vanilla Fudge

By Glenn Gamboa glenn.gamboa@newsday.com @ndmusic
Print

Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:

Vanilla Fudge

You just keep me hangin’ on.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30, My Father’s Place at The Roslyn Hotel, Roslyn

INFO $75; 516-625-6700, myfathersplace.com.

Fabolous

Y’all still can’t deny the Brooklyn rapper.

WHEN | WHERE 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, Stereo Garden, Patchogue

INFO $30; 631-714-4486, eventbrite.com.

In Lucid Dreams

The Ronkonkoma metalcore band celebrates the release of its “Humanity and Closure” album.

WHEN | WHERE 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, Amityville Music Hall, Amityville

INFO $12; 866-468-3399, ticketweb.com.

O.A.R.

The rockers will make Huntington “Just Like Paradise” on this tour.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2, The Paramount, Huntington

INFO $40-$90; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com.

Generation Axe

Carle Place native Steve Vai returns with some other guitar heroes, including Yngwie Malmsteen and Nuno Bettencourt.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4, NYCB Theatre at Westbury, Westbury

INFO $49.50-$129.50; 800-745-3000, livenation.com.

Headshot

Glenn Gamboa is Newsday's music critic, covering entertainment news and events since 2000.

More Entertainment

Netflix is airing "Springsteen on Broadway" on Dec.16. 11 shows to watch in December
Members of the camera crew shoot a scene 'First Wives Club' TV remake shooting on LI
Judy Sheindlin, aka Judge Judy, has reason to Forbes: Judge Judy rules as the highest-paid TV host
SpongeBob SquarePants creator Stephen Hillenburg at the 2015 'SpongeBob' creator Stephen Hillenburg dies
Stephen Hillenburg with his famous creation, SpongeBob SquarePants, 'SpongeBob' creator Stephen Hillenburg dies at 57
Italian filmmaker Bernardo Bertolucci, who won Oscars with Recent notable deaths