Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:

Vanilla Fudge

You just keep me hangin’ on.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30, My Father’s Place at The Roslyn Hotel, Roslyn

INFO $75; 516-625-6700, myfathersplace.com.

Fabolous

Y’all still can’t deny the Brooklyn rapper.

WHEN | WHERE 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, Stereo Garden, Patchogue

INFO $30; 631-714-4486, eventbrite.com.

In Lucid Dreams

The Ronkonkoma metalcore band celebrates the release of its “Humanity and Closure” album.

WHEN | WHERE 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, Amityville Music Hall, Amityville

INFO $12; 866-468-3399, ticketweb.com.

O.A.R.

The rockers will make Huntington “Just Like Paradise” on this tour.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2, The Paramount, Huntington

INFO $40-$90; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com.

Generation Axe

Carle Place native Steve Vai returns with some other guitar heroes, including Yngwie Malmsteen and Nuno Bettencourt.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4, NYCB Theatre at Westbury, Westbury

INFO $49.50-$129.50; 800-745-3000, livenation.com.