Constantine Maroulis joins forces with LI's Foreign Journey

What do you get when five Long Island musicians partner with a Broadway star/“American Idol” finalist to pay tribute to two iconic rock bands? Answer: Foreign Journey. This new dual tribute band blends the hits of both Foreigner and Journey with the help of new vocalist Constantine Maroulis.

“These are two radio-friendly bands that come from the same time — late '70s/early '80s — that share the same fans. Both have hit after hit after hit,” says drummer Corrado Mazzuca of Hauppauge. “I met Constantine through a mutual friend who used to drum for him. He was interested in working with us because he really loved our sound and musicianship. It’s a good fit.”

Maroulis, who was a fourth season finalist on “American Idol” in 2005 and starred in “Rock of Ages” on Broadway, gravitates to this classic rock material.

“The heritage acts are a big deal and they really have exploded again these last few years,” says Maroulis. “When live shows bounce back, I think the first thing people are going to gravitate toward is what’s familiar. They will want to go to The Paramount in Huntington to hang out and hear the hits.”

The band just released a video for its cover of Foreigner’s 1981 hit, “Urgent,” showing Maroulis trading vocals with co- lead singer Pete Francescon of Bay Shore.

“I think it’s nice to sort of switch off,” says Maroulis. “I get the first verse, Pete gets the second verse and then we are throwing in some stuff in between. We both have different styles and there’s no ego involved.”

Keyboardist Tom Daniels of Bellmore adds, “During this COVID-19 pandemic when people are not able to see our band live, putting out a video like this might put a smile on their face. It keeps the fans entertained and us relevant.”

Maroulis is set to drop a new solo album, “Until I’m Wanted,” featuring tracks “Here I Come,” “All About You” and “Once in Your Life,” on July 10.

“It’s my love letter to rock and roll,” he says. “The album has a blue-collar rock feel that’s commercial but poetic. I’m really proud of it.”

The band is hoping to perform live as soon as possible. Currently, they have dates booked at Barnum Ballroom in Island Park on Sept. 19 and 89 North in Patchogue on Oct. 9, with Styx tribute band Return to Paradise.

“There’s such nostalgia for the Foreigner-Journey sound that brings people back to their youth,” says Maroulis. “It has that '80s roller skating, driving-in-your Camaro, brush-back-your-mullet vibe.”