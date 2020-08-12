Hank Williams Jr., Marty Stuart to join Country Hall of Fame

Hank Williams Jr., Marty Stuart and songwriter Dean Dillon are the newest inductees to the Country Music Hall of Fame.

The Country Music Association made the announcement Wednesday in Nashville.

Williams is known for his songs like “A Country Boy Can Survive,” “Family Tradition" and “All My Rowdy Friends Are Comin' Over Tonight,” which later became the opening theme song for “Monday Night Football." He has had 10 No. 1 Billboard Hot Country songs with his first one coming at the age of 21 in 1970. Williams will join his father, country legend Hank Williams Sr., in the Hall of Fame's rotunda.

Stuart, a five-time Grammy winner, started his career as a sideman playing in bands led by bluegrass legend Lester Flatt and Johnny Cash before starting his own artist career in the 1980s. Stuart charted six top 10 Billboard Country songs, mostly during the 1990s, with songs like “Hillbilly Rock," “Little Things” and “Tempted.”

Dillon is known for being the tunesmith behind George Strait's dozens of hits, including “The Chair," “Ocean Front Property” and “Here For a Good Time." With Linda Hargrove, he also wrote the timeless classic “Tennessee Whiskey," which has been covered by David Allan Coe, George Jones and Chris Stapleton, who turned it into a seven-time platinum hit.

