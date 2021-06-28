Rocker Courtney Love jousted online this weekend over similarities between the cover of her 1994 platinum album "Live Through This" and promotional images for singer Olivia Rodrigo's upcoming concert film "Sour Prom."

"Spot the difference! #twinning!" wrote Love, 56, on Wednesday, reposting a photo from Rodrigo's social media. The image showed the 18-year-old singer and Disney star nearly full-figure in a lilac prom dress and tiara, holding a dour bouquet of roses and staring off to the side, mascara running down her cheeks. The album "Live Through This," by Love and her band Hole, depicts lead singer Love in close-up, wearing a crown, clutching a bouquet, and bearing an exultant face that nonetheless also shows running mascara, a trope indicating tears.

Though Love added a winking-face emoji and two "queen" emoji, many commenters attacked her post, prompting Love to respond several times to critics and supporters alike.

"I've informed her I await her flowers [and] note," Love wrote in a Facebook response, adding that she's found such appropriation common. "Honey if I had a dollar for [every time] this happens? I'd be real rich!" In another, she called it "rude" of Rodrigo not to have notified "myself or Ellen von [U]nwerth," the famed photographer of the album cover.

In yet another post, Love said von Unwerth "isn't amused" by Rodrigo's imagery. The Paris-based photographer told Newsday in an email, "This image belongs to Hole, Courtney Love and myself. They call it an homage, but I call it a copy, and not a very good one. I don't know why Olivia's team needs to do that. She is so amazing and has her own universe. Maybe they should have called me and we could have come up with something more original," she concluded, with a smiley-face emoticon.

Many critics noted the album cover was inspired by iconic imagery from the 1976 movie "Carrie," in which star Sissy Spacek's titular ostracized teen, voted prom queen in a cruel prank, is drenched with a bucket of pig's blood. Von Unwerth, in a 2019 interview about the album cover, recalled, "Courtney had the idea of reenacting the scene of the movie 'Carrie,' which I loved, too." The album cover, significantly, added the motif of running mascara, which the movie did not have.

Some commenters said Love should not have called out an 18-year-old. One supporter responded that recording artists typically have a team of managers, agents and others around them, and placed responsibility on Rodrigo's "Creative/Marketing team."

Multiplatinum "Drivers License" singer Rodrigo, earlier on Wednesday, had posted her prom-dress image across her social media to promote her film, being released Tuesday. [s]ince I never got to go to prom," she wrote, "I wanted to throw a little prom party with my fav ppl (you guys obvs)." Influential singer-songwriter Liz Phair, commenting on Rodrigo's Twitter feed, noted the similarity: "HOLE! Live Through This."

At least two outlets reported Rodrigo had commented on Love's Instagram feed, writing, "love u and live through this sooooo much," and that Love had responded, "Olivia — you're welcome. My favorite florist is in Notting Hill, London! Dm me for deets! I look forward to reading your note!" Both sets of purported comments either were deleted or buried within a mountain of responses.

Rodrigo's representative did not respond to a Newsday request for comment.