Craft Aid to assist local breweries

There was Band Aid, Live Aid and Farm Aid, now here comes Craft Aid. This virtual tasting room concert serves as an online fundraiser for Jamesport Farm Brewery, Moustache Brewing Co. and Long Ireland Beer Co. on July 2 and 3.

“These breweries are all small businesses who are struggling during this hard time,” says event coordinator Diane Tucci. “Live music is a big component of their business, therefore Craft Aid keeps the beer flowing and bands playing.”

The free event will be broken up into two 90-minute broadcasts on July 2 and 3 at 8 p.m. streaming on Facebook, YouTube, roku.com and Apple TV. Donations will be accepted for the breweries and musicians.

The roster will feature Americana/folk rock group The Jan Hanna Band, '70s rock covers from 70s Rock Parade, roots-rock band Shepard the Breeze, Top 40 cover band Slingshot, neoclassic rock band Who Are Those Guys, bluesy jazz rockers Foster Europe, rockabilly band Gene Casey and the Lone Sharks and acoustic duo Barbados Slim.

Each band gets a 20-minute set and the prerecorded event will also feature interviews with the artists. The entire fundraiser was professionally shot with two cameras at Jamesport Farm Brewery and the sound was professionally mixed and engineered.

“The musicians were happy to be playing and the energy was strong,” says Tucci. “This is a new way to support live music and small businesses while being able to watch safely.”

For more information, visit: craftaid.org or watch on facebook.com/CraftAidNY.

