Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, Gavin DeGraw, Nate Ruess, Robert Randolph and Counting Crows’ Adam Duritz will join house band O.A.R. for the first benefit concert for The Garden of Dreams Foundation at The Beacon Theatre on March 23.

The foundation, which works with The Madison Square Garden Co. and MSG Networks Inc. to make dreams come true for children facing obstacles, will also produce a concert featuring kids from the foundation on the same day, introduced by stars including Ansel Elgort.

“We want to inspire these kids to become whatever it is they are supposed to become,” said McDaniels, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer from Run-D.M.C. who is the foundation’s executive talent director. “We want to maximize their talent.”

Tickets for the benefit are $50-$135 and go on sale at noon Friday through Ticketmaster. Pre-sale tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

“Once we agreed to put on a show just for the kids, we realized we could also hold a fundraiser to follow later that same evening and do even more great work for these New York area children,” O.A.R. singer Marc Roberge said in a statement, adding that he had been inspired by the work of the foundation and recently joined its advisory board.

“We are thrilled to curate this first-of-its-kind unique concert experience for the Foundation alongside Marc, who has fully jumped into this and has worked tirelessly to help make this vision become a reality,” said foundation chairman Barry Watkins in a statement.

McDaniels said that he has been inspired by the children he has worked with through the foundation and by the changes he has seen in them simply by showing them new possibilities for their lives. “Instead of just taking them to see a game, we have them meet the players and we want the kids to ask questions about life,” he said. “We want them to see that your situation doesn’t define who you are.”