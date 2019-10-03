Come and meet those dancing feet. Fans of fancy footwork will have a chance to connect with some of their favorite tappers, ballerinas, b-boys and more this month in shows at Tilles Center in Brookville, NYCB Theatre at Westbury and Patchogue Theatre.

Dancers deliver grace, elegance and jaw-dropping leaps and lunges, but to follow the movement of bodies through space, they’re meant to be seen live. "Absolutely, you feel a part of it," says Tessandra Chavez, founder and director of Unity LA, season 3 runners up on NBC’s "World of Dance." "Seeing dance live, you feel immersed in the experience. You feel connected."

For those having a hard time saying goodbye to their summer TV favorites and those who thrill to Latin rhythms, waltz on over to these three dance shows.

"International Stars of Tango"

WHEN | WHERE 3 p.m. Oct. 20, Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 E. Main St.

INFO $25-$55; 631-207-1313, patchoguetheatre.org

Feel the heat when these artists get ready to tango. “It has to be sultry, sensual and sexy," says Gary Hygom, executive director of the Patchogue Theatre.

Tango was born in Argentina and Uruguay, but quickly found a foothold around the world, so much so, that it's been recognized as a cultural treasure by UNESCO.

"International Stars of Tango" introduces something new. It will be backed by 25 members of the Long Island Concert Orchestra, as well as Giampaolo Bandini on guitar and Cesare Chiacchiaretta on accordion and bandoneon, a type of concertina that's a key element in tango ensembles.

Originally conceived as a concert, the show quickly evolved into a full theatrical event when star dancers Andres Bravo, Sarita Apel, Walter Perez and Leonardo Sadella came aboard. Look for deep dips, incredible footwork, dramatic lighting, lush sound and a special performance by a pair of male dancers, touching on the roots of tango. Says Hygom, "It's a hot, sultry night of incredible music and dance."

World of Dance Live!

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Oct. 23, NYCB Theatre at Westbury, 960 Brush Hollow Rd.

INFO $45-$310.50; 516-247-5200; livenation.com

"There's nothing like witnessing a dancer breathe in front of you and push through movement and be in that moment, with every heartbeat of the music," says Chavez, who is also an Emmy-winning choreographer.

Unity LA, along with The Kings, the 14-member all-male troupe from Mumbai who took home the title "The Best Dance Act in the World" (and the million dollar prize) and duo Derion and Madison, will bring hit routines from “World of Dance” along with new ones to the NYCB Theatre.

Video highlights and chats with performers are interspersed with duets, solos and spectacular multi-team dances. "It's more reachable when you see it live," says Chavez, "You'll not only get to see their amazing dancing, but you get to know the dancers on a personal level."

So You Think You Can Dance Live!

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Oct. 26, Tilles Center, 720 Northern Blvd., Brookville

INFO $49-$109; 516-299-3100; tillescenter.org

"There's never been a b-boy winner on 'So You Think You Can Dance.' That's crazy, right?" asked 19-year-old breakdancer Bailey Munoz on air, just before he shattered that streak.

"People fell in love with Bailey's heart," says Mandy Moore, the award-winning supervising choreographer of the tour. "He always threw himself 100% into the routines."

All of season 16's top 10 dancers, plus all-stars, will be on stage, performing new takes on favorite numbers.

"We have a lot of beautiful contemporary and incredible hip-hop and jazz...really strong ballroom and Latin dances," says Moore. "And Eddie [Hoyt] will be tapping. It's truly a mixed bag."

Look for personal chemistry, inspiring bios, comedy and banter, but mostly great dance. "It's unlike anything else. It's taking a show that everybody knows and loves and putting it on a theater stage in a 2.0 version," Moore says.

To borrow a phrase from judge Mary Murphy, the "hot tamale train" is on its way.