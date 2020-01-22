TODAY'S PAPER
Dave Matthews Band to play Jones Beach on July 21

Dave Matthews of Dave Matthews band performs at

Dave Matthews of Dave Matthews band performs at Palco Mundo at Cidade do Rock on Sept. 29, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.  Credit: Getty Images/Wagner Meier

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Dave Matthews Band hits the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on July 21.

General-public tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 21, at 10 a.m.

The band, which has had seven No. 1 albums and 18 Gold or Platinum records despite never having had a top-10 single, plays its 2020 North American tour from June 16 to Sept. 23. The tour also serves to promote the group's effort to help plant one million trees; for details go to plantabillion.org/DMB.

Additionally, the Dave Matthews Band will be among the lineup performing at Love Rocks NYC at Manhattan's Beacon Theatre on March 12, in a benefit for the charitable meals organization God's Love We Deliver. The group previously played Jones Beach in July 2018.

