Dave Matthews Band hits the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on July 21.

General-public tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 21, at 10 a.m.

The band, which has had seven No. 1 albums and 18 Gold or Platinum records despite never having had a top-10 single, plays its 2020 North American tour from June 16 to Sept. 23. The tour also serves to promote the group's effort to help plant one million trees; for details go to plantabillion.org/DMB.

Additionally, the Dave Matthews Band will be among the lineup performing at Love Rocks NYC at Manhattan's Beacon Theatre on March 12, in a benefit for the charitable meals organization God's Love We Deliver. The group previously played Jones Beach in July 2018.

