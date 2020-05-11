Dave Matthews Band postpones Jones Beach concert to 2021

The Dave Matthews Band playing at Jones Beach is a summer tradition on Long Island. However, this year that show won’t happen — the band has canceled its tour, including postponing its July 21 Jones Beach concert to July 7, 2021, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We make this decision with the health, safety, and well-being of our fans, touring crew, and venue staff as our priority,” said the band in a statement on their website. “We are incredibly grateful for all of our fans who come out to see us every summer and will miss seeing you all. For now, we will keep everyone in our hearts and minds until we can be together again.”

In order to keep fans engaged, the band has started the DMB Drive-In, where every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. they will pull a full live show from their archives and stream it on dmbdrivein.com. This week’s performance will be DMB’s concert at Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, Connecticut, from June 22, 2019. Each Drive-In show collects money for a spotlighted charity.

Previously purchased tickets to this July's Jones Beach show will be honored on July 7, 2021.

“They had no choice, but they made the right decision,” says ticket holder Michael Margolis, 38, of Plainview, who sees the band every year when they come to Long Island. “I’m definitely holding on to my tickets because it’s always a good time.”

