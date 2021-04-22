Dave Matthews Band moves Jones Beach concert to September

Dave Matthews Band has gone from first to last. The group was set to open the 2021 season at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on July 7, rescheduled from July 21, 2020 due to the pandemic, but the show has now been moved to Sept. 21, which is the last date on the venue’s bill.

DMB will kick-off its tour on July 23 in Raleigh, North Carolina and run through Nov. 10 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. The band is currently working with The Nature Conservancy on a mission to plant one million trees to benefit the environment. Fans can support the effort by contributing $2 to plant a tree per ticket when purchasing seats for the 2021 tour through Ticketmaster or Warehouse, the official Dave Matthews Band Fan Association.

All previously purchased tickets will be honored for this show and available seats ($85-$562.50) are currently on sale at ticketmaster.com. Ticket holders unable to attend the new date must go to their point of purchase for refund information.

