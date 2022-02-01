TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
Dave Matthews Band returning to Jones Beach this summer

The Dave Matthews Band performs their "Lets Plant

The Dave Matthews Band performs their "Lets Plant a Million Trees Tour"at the Northwell Health Jones Beach Theater on Sept. 21, 2021. Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

By David J. Criblez david.criblez@newsday.com @DavidJCriblez
Much like Jimmy Buffett, the Dave Matthews Band has become a summer staple on Long Island and 2022 is no exception. DMB will hit Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on June 28 as part of the group's North American Summer Tour.

Fans are hoping the band will drop a new album before the tour begins. Matthews hinted that they have been working on a new record and debuted some unreleased songs like "The Only Thing," "Walk Around the Moon" and "The Ocean & The Butterfly" while on tour last year. The band’s last studio album, "Come Tomorrow" was released in 2018 and hit the top of the charts making them the first group in history to have seven consecutive studio albums debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Tickets for the show go on sale to the general public on Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. via livenation.com. Citi cardmembers have access to a presale starting Feb. 22 at 9 a.m. through Feb. 24 at 10 p.m. For more presale details, visit: citientertainment.com. However, those who are members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association can purchase tickets now at warehouse.davematthewsband.com through Feb. 8 at 3 p.m. Check the Live Nation website for other presale opportunities.

Headshot of Newsday employee David Criblez on June

David J. Criblez is a reporter for Newsday's exploreLI, covering entertainment-related events from local music to stand-up comedy to festivals.

