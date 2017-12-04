Pop-rockers Dave Matthews and the Trey Anastasio Band, R&B/soul singer Aaron Neville and folk-blues/Americana band Hurray for the Riff Raff will perform at a benefit concert for hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico and the U.S. and British Virgin Islands.

Concert promoter Live Nation Entertainment said Monday that “A Concert for Island Relief” will take place Saturday, Jan. 6, at Radio City Music Hall. Online ticket presale takes place from 9 a.m. Tuesday to noon Wednesday at warehouse.davematthewsband.com for members of the Dave Matthews Band fan club, and pre-sale ticket requests only are being taken during that time frame at treyticketrequest.shop.ticketstoday.com.

Tickets, which range from $125-$350, go on sale to the general public Friday at noon at Ticketmaster.com. As well, donations of any amount may be made at ConcertForIslandRelief.com.