EntertainmentMusic

David Lee Roth heading to Las Vegas for series of shows

David Lee Roth performs in Phoenix, Ariz., on

David Lee Roth performs in Phoenix, Ariz., on Sept. 28, 2015. Photo Credit: Invision/AP / Rick Scuteri

By The Associated Press
David Lee Roth — the high-kicking lead singer of the rock band Van Halen — is jumping to Las Vegas.

The 64-year-old rocker will have a mini-residence at the House of Blues in the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. He'll be performing Jan. 8, Jan. 10-11 and March 18, March 20-21, March 25 and March 27-28.

Tickets go on sale Saturday.

Roth said in a statement: "A weekend with me is interactive way beyond just music. It starts with the best food on Earth. The fellas smoke their three cigarettes for the year and we all stay up way past our bedtime!"

He'll join a long list of artists with Vegas residencies that includes Bruno Mars, Mariah Carey, Janet Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Aerosmith, Pitbull and Gwen Stefani.

By The Associated Press

