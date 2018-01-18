TODAY'S PAPER
EntertainmentMusic

Dead & Company set two-night stand at Citi Field

Bob Weir of Dead & Company performs at

Bob Weir of Dead & Company performs at Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on June 12, 2016, in Manchester, Tenn. Photo Credit: AP / Invision / Amy Harris

By Glenn Gamboa glenn.gamboa@newsday.com @ndmusic
Dead & Company are alive and well and plan to hit the road this spring, including a two-night stand at Citi Field on June 15 and 16.

The band — the Grateful Dead’s Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann and Bob Weir teaming up with John Mayer, as well as Allman Brothers’ bassist Oteil Burbridge and RatDog keyboardist Jeff Chimenti — will play two sets each night, drawing from the entire Dead catalog as well as some rock and roll classics from other artists. Last year’s Citi Field show closed with Chuck Berry’s “Johnny B. Goode.”

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 26 through Ticketmaster. This year, the band is using Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program, where fans have to register in order to get into a lottery to purchase tickets, to try to limit the amount of tickets going to brokers. American Express cardholders can begin purchasing presale tickets starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Headshot

Glenn Gamboa is Newsday's music critic, covering entertainment news and events since 2000.

