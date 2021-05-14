Get out your tie-dye T-shirts because the dead are about to rise. Jam band Dead & Company will be performing at Citi Field in Flushing, Queens on August 20.

"WHAT A LONG STRANGE TRIP IT’S BEEN …" said the band in a statement. "We are so excited to see you out on the road this year!"

The show will be the band’s third on its 31-date 2021 tour, which begins in Raleigh, NC and ends on Halloween at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA. The lineup consists of singer/guitarist John Mayer with Grateful Dead members singer/guitarist Bob Weir, percussionist Mickey Hart and drummer Bill Kreutzmann plus bassist Oteil Burbridge and keyboardist Jeff Chimenti.

Tickets for the August concert go on sale May 21 at noon on ticketmaster.com. A presale will be held on Wednesday, however fans must register for Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program, now through Sunday, via deadandcompany.com.

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.