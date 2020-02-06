TODAY'S PAPER
Dead & Company set August MetLife Stadium show

John Mayer, Bill Kreutzman and Bob Weir of

John Mayer, Bill Kreutzman and Bob Weir of Dead & Company perform at Madison Square Garden on Oct.31, 2015 in New York City.  Credit: Getty Images/Theo Wargo

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
 Dead & Company will play MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Aug. 1  as part of its 17-stop summer tour..

Original Grateful Dead members Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann and Bob Weir are joined by John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti. General-public tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 14, at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com, which offers Verified Fan registration now through 10 p.m. Sunday / in an effort to fight ticket-scalping.

The band says it has committed to a carbon-offset program through its longtime sustainability partner Reverb, covering all projected emissions the tour, including fan travel, by funding global projects that directly fight climate change and greenhouse gas emissions.

Dead & Company performed at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum last November.

