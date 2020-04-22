Dead & Company cancels summer tour

Dead & Company, which had been scheduled to play MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Aug. 1, has canceled its 17-stop summer tour.

Citing "the global coronavirus outbreak," the band said in statement: "The well-being and safety of our Deadhead community, venue staff and the band's touring family is of the utmost importance. We also want to get refunds back to our fans while so many are hurting economically. All tickets will be fully refunded at point of purchase. We are thankful for your understanding and we look forward to the day when we can all be reunited. In the meantime, keep the faith and believe in the power of music. We will return. We will get by. We will survive."

Dead & Company consists of original Grateful Dead members Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann and Bob Weir, as well as John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti. Dead & Company performed at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Nov. 5-6.

