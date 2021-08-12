Dead & Company, the successor to the Grateful Dead, will require concert attendees to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or of negative test results for 22 of the band's upcoming shows this summer. For its remaining eight American tour dates, including Aug. 20 at Citi Field in Queens, the band's website specifies that, "New COVID-19 protocols for these concerts will be announced shortly."

"What a long strange trip it's been. We can't wait to see you all soon on our tour," the band posted on its Instagram and Facebook accounts Wednesday, with a shorter version on the more condensed platform Twitter. "We care so much about everyone involved in making this happen and all of you attending, so we will be requiring proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or negative test result within 48 hours of your event to attend select dates of the tour."

The messages noted that, "Additionally, all fans in the pit for each show must be fully vaccinated" and not simply show proof of having tested negatively for the disease, which as of Aug. 7 has killed more than 611,000 Americans, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC added earlier this month that the highly contagious delta variant was responsible for more than 93 percent of all new U.S. cases during the final two weeks of July.

"More details will be sent to ticket holders via email," Dead & Company said on its social media, "or you can check out each venue's website for more info. Stay safe, get vaccinated if you can, and we'll see you soon!"

On the tour page of the band's official site, dates with an asterisk indicate ticket-holders "must provide proof of full vaccination or negative COVID-19 diagnostic test within 48-hours prior to entry, except where prohibited by law. Children under the age of 12 may attend the concert if they provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours of the show. No Pit access for children under 12 or anyone without proof of vaccination."

The Citi Field show is among eight with a double-asterisk, specifying that, "New COVID-19 protocols for these concerts will be announced shortly."

Dead & Company joins a growing list of artists, including Americana singer-songwriter Jason Isbell, super-producer Jack Antonoff’s band Bleachers and Southern rockers Widespread Panic, who are requiring proof of vaccine or a negative test result before entering their concert, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The band, consistenting of original Grateful Dead members Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann and Bob Weir, plus John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti, had had to cancel its 2020 tour due to the pandemic.



While neither Dead & Company nor Rock & Roll Hall of Famers //cq ampsersand// the Grateful Dead have ever been nominated for a Grammy Award, the Grateful Dead received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement honor in 2007.