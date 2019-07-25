TODAY'S PAPER
LI's Debbie Gibson to be judge on new music-competition show

Debbie Gibson attends Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies

Debbie Gibson attends Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies and Mysteries 2019 Winter TCA Tour on Feb. 9, 2019, in Pasadena, Calif.  Photo Credit: Getty Images / Rachel Luna

By Glenn Gamboa glenn.gamboa@newsday.com @ndmusic
Debbie Gibson has signed on as a judge of Nickelodeon’s new music competition show “America’s Most Musical Family,” along with Grammy winner Ciara and social media star David Dobrik.

The Merrick native will help choose a winner from 30 families who have at least two members who play music together. The winning act will get a $250,000 prize and a recording contract with Republic Records.

Nick Lachey is set to host the 13-episode season, which will premiere in the fall.

“We are thrilled to welcome Nick Lachey and our incredibly talented judges — Ciara, David Dobrik and Debbie Gibson — to Nickelodeon,” said Rob Bagshaw, Nickelodeon’s executive vice president of unscripted content, in a statement. “Debbie remains the record-holder as the youngest female artist to write, produce and perform a number-one hit; David’s razor-sharp wit and expertise in the digital world will help families build their brand; and Ciara leads her own family in the spotlight as she continues her chart-topping career as a true triple threat. But ultimately, this competition for all ages is about celebrating exceptionally talented families. We’re in for a spectacular show.”

Headshot of Newsday employee Glenn Gamboa on June

Glenn Gamboa is Newsday's music critic, covering entertainment news and events since 2000.

