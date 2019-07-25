Debbie Gibson has signed on as a judge of Nickelodeon’s new music competition show “America’s Most Musical Family,” along with Grammy winner Ciara and social media star David Dobrik.

The Merrick native will help choose a winner from 30 families who have at least two members who play music together. The winning act will get a $250,000 prize and a recording contract with Republic Records.

Nick Lachey is set to host the 13-episode season, which will premiere in the fall.

“We are thrilled to welcome Nick Lachey and our incredibly talented judges — Ciara, David Dobrik and Debbie Gibson — to Nickelodeon,” said Rob Bagshaw, Nickelodeon’s executive vice president of unscripted content, in a statement. “Debbie remains the record-holder as the youngest female artist to write, produce and perform a number-one hit; David’s razor-sharp wit and expertise in the digital world will help families build their brand; and Ciara leads her own family in the spotlight as she continues her chart-topping career as a true triple threat. But ultimately, this competition for all ages is about celebrating exceptionally talented families. We’re in for a spectacular show.”

