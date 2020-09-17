Billy Joel makes surprise birthday call to Debbie Gibson 

Singer/songwriter Debbie Gibson got a surprise birthday call from Billy Joel. The Merrick-raised pop star, who turned 50 on August 31, took to social media on Sept. 16 to share the voicemail with her fans on both Twitter and Instagram.

"I just about flipped out," she said in the video clip before playing the message on her phone.

The Piano Man from Centre Island said: "Hi Debbie Gibson, this is Billy Joel. I wanted to wish you a happy birthday. I hope you can have some kind of celebration with all the craziness that’s going on. Anyway, my best wishes to you and happy birthday to you."

Tearing up and holding her heart Gibson reacted to the birthday greeting in the video.

"Oh my gosh! I love you Billy. I can’t believe that," she said. "I have a picture of myself when Billy Joel called me on New Year’s Eve when I was performing when I was like 17. The feeling never changes. OH MY GOD! What?"

In her Twitter post, Gibson wrote: "If I woulda told the little girl who sat 11th row for @billyjoel at Nassau Coliseum that her idol would send her a 50th Birthday message…she never woulda believed it! [heart emoji] PS - We’ve also shared the stage and I dream of doing it again!"

On Instagram, Gibson musically paid tribute to Joel by posting a video clip of her performing his instrumental, "Root Beer Rag" from his 1974 album, "Streetlife Serenade."

