TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
EntertainmentMusic

Debbie Gibson, Joey McIntyre team up for Vegas concerts

Debbie Gibson attends the premiere of Fox Searchlight's

Debbie Gibson attends the premiere of Fox Searchlight's "Jojo Rabbit" at Post 43 on October 15, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Joey McIntyre attends the God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards at Cipriani South Street on  Oct. 21, 2019, in New York. Credit: Getty Images/Amy Sussman

By David J. Criblez david.criblez@newsday.com @DavidJCriblez
Print

Call it an 80’s power duo as pop singers Debbie Gibson and Joey McIntyre of New Kids on the Block have joined forces for a three-night limited concert engagement dubbed, "Live from Las Vegas," August 26-28 at the Sands Showroom in the Venetian Resort.

The pair will release a duet remake of Gibson’s 1989 number one hit single, "Lost in Your Eyes" on June 4. The performance of this song became a show stopper on "The Mixtape Tour" in 2019 when Gibson and McIntyre shared the stage.

"Joey and I share a love of igniting a crowd with a blend of classic entertainment and modern-day sounds," says Gibson, 50, who grew up in Merrick. "We both come from teen stardom and Broadway and have endured through all the pop culture trends which gives us incredible professional chemistry."

Tickets start at $69.50 and go on sale May 14 at 1 p.m. via Ticketmaster.com. Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday at 1 p.m. For complete pre-sale details, visit: citientertainment.com.

Exclusive subscription offer

Newsday covers the stories that matter most to Long Islanders. We dig deep to uncover the facts, hold the powerful in check and keep a watchful eye on Long Island.

Your digital subscription, starting at $1, supports local journalism vital to the community.

SUBSCRIBE NOW
Headshot of Newsday employee David Criblez on June

David J. Criblez is a reporter for Newsday's exploreLI, covering entertainment-related events from local music to stand-up comedy to festivals.

More Entertainment

Matt James offers a rose to Rachael
'Bachelor' Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell are back together
Andrew Barth Feldman and Larry Saperstein talk about
Two LIers star in 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series'
Andrew Barth Feldman and Larry Saperstein talk about
These two LI friends are also 'High School Musical' castmates 
Rachel Brosnahan stars as Miriam "Midge" Maisel in
'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' films at LI estate
Producer Dick Wolf created the "Law & Order"
NBC picks up new 'Law & Order' series
Paula Pell, left, Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry
'Girls5Eva': One-hit girl band is a comedy hit
Didn’t find what you were looking for?