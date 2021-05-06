Debbie Gibson, Joey McIntyre team up for Vegas concerts

Call it an 80’s power duo as pop singers Debbie Gibson and Joey McIntyre of New Kids on the Block have joined forces for a three-night limited concert engagement dubbed, "Live from Las Vegas," August 26-28 at the Sands Showroom in the Venetian Resort.

The pair will release a duet remake of Gibson’s 1989 number one hit single, "Lost in Your Eyes" on June 4. The performance of this song became a show stopper on "The Mixtape Tour" in 2019 when Gibson and McIntyre shared the stage.

"Joey and I share a love of igniting a crowd with a blend of classic entertainment and modern-day sounds," says Gibson, 50, who grew up in Merrick. "We both come from teen stardom and Broadway and have endured through all the pop culture trends which gives us incredible professional chemistry."

Tickets start at $69.50 and go on sale May 14 at 1 p.m. via Ticketmaster.com. Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday at 1 p.m. For complete pre-sale details, visit: citientertainment.com.

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.