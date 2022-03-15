Debbie Gibson to play Patchogue Theatre in June

Long Island’s pop princess is playing Patchogue. Debbie Gibson, who grew up in Merrick, will headline the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts on June 11. This is her first Long Island show in three years since she participated in "The Mixtape Tour" with New Kids on the Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Naughty By Nature and Tiffany at Nassau Coliseum.

"Debbie Gibson’s music was a backdrop to my youth. Being able to bring her to Patchogue is exciting for not only me, but for all kids who grew up in the ’80s," says Patchogue Theatre’s executive director Michele Rizzo-Berg. "I look forward to this performance and I may even ask her to sign my Debbie Gibson tour book."

Gibson, 51, is touring in support of her latest album, "The Body Remembers," her first studio album of original material in 20 years. In the past decade, she has dealt with a variety of hurdles ranging from a management shake-up, a romantic split, the passing of her mother and a battle with Lyme disease.

"This is a true second chapter," she told Newsday last summer. "I have that same excitement I did for my first album. When music comes from the energy of your real life, there’s just nothing better. I think the exuberance of this music, the intensity of some of the songs and drive behind it really channels how I’ve kept my life spiraling upward even though things keep threatening to pull me down."

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via patchoguetheatre.org. A presale, with an eight ticket limit, will be held on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. using the code: DEBHEADSTBR.