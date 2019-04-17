TODAY'S PAPER
LI's Debbie Gibson to host SiriusXM show

Merrick native Gibson will curate a themed hour of music, with both her own songs and those of her favorite artists.

Debbie Gibson discusses her career at the

 Debbie Gibson discusses her career at the Warner Music Group in Manhattan in 2018. Photo Credit: Marisol Diaz-Gordon

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Long Island Music Hall of Famer Debbie Gibson will host a new biweekly SiriusXM show, "Debbie Gibson's Mixtape." The satellite-radio network announced Wednesday that the show would debut April 26 at 6 p.m. on its channel, The Blend (Ch. 16).

Gibson, 48, a Merrick native,  will curate a themed hour of music each episode, with both her own songs and those of her favorite artists. Gibson scored hits in the 1980s and '90s, including "Lost in Your Eyes" and "Shake Your Love," and released the triple-platinum album "Out of the Blue" in 1987. In October,  she attended her 30th-year Calhoun High School reunion.

She plays NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on June 30 as part of New Kids on the Block's Mixtape Tour.

