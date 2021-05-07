Dee Snider to film a concert in Patchogue

Dee Snider is ready to rock again. The lead singer of Twisted Sister, who grew up in Baldwin, is returning to Long Island for a one-time concert event, which will be filmed for a future release. Snider will perform at Stereo Garden in Patchogue to a limited-capacity crowd on June 11.

"Long Island always has a special place in my heart," says Snider, 66, who currently lives in Belize with his wife of 40 years, Suzette. "I have family there I haven’t seen in well over a year. Doing a show on Long Island just seemed to be the right thing to do at this time."

Snider will be promoting his upcoming solo album, "Leave a Scar," which is set to drop July 30.

"I felt this desire to make new music and say some things about the world around me," he says. "I don’t sing about sex, drugs, and rock and roll. I stand for fighting back, believing in yourself and giving everything you got. I’m more a motivational rocker than I am anything else. I’ve always been that guy. The world around us has really brought that out in me more than ever."

Although he is currently focused on his solo career, Snider’s set will feature some Twisted Sister material. In fact, he even leaves the door open to a possible limited Twisted Sister reunion.

"I never see touring with Twisted again or doing big shows," he says. "But I’d love to, in a hot second, get together for a charity event and do a couple of songs."

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Exclusive subscription offer Newsday covers the stories that matter most to Long Islanders. We dig deep to uncover the facts, hold the powerful in check and keep a watchful eye on Long Island. Your digital subscription, starting at $1, supports local journalism vital to the community. SUBSCRIBE NOW

In addition to appearing on "Celebrity Family Feud" with his family battling Terry Bradshaw and his clan, which is set to air this summer, Snider will be making his directorial debut in the fall with "My Enemy’s Enemy" from a screenplay he wrote.

"It’s actually inspired by one of the most heinous crimes in the history of Long Island — the diner invasion of 1982," he says, referring to the infamous armed robbery that took place at the Seacrest Diner in Old Westbury. "I used that as inspiration for a horror movie. People asked me if I wanted to direct in the past. I’ve been saying ‘No’ for years, so this time I said, ‘Yeah!’ "

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, capacity to the concert will be limited. However, those unable to attend will get a chance to watch it in the near future. Tickets ($40-$75) for Snider’s show go on sale Friday at noon via eventbrite.com. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Melissa’s Wish, a Kings Park-based nonprofit that financially helps caregivers assisting those afflicted with a serious illness, injury or end-of-life event.