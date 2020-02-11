Twisted Sister's Dee Snider is not gonna take it anymore. He thinks it's time for a heavy metal act to play the Super Bowl halftime show, and he's ready to do something about.

The Baldwin native has started a Change.org petition, which he shared on Twitter in a bid to get the NFL to sign on AC/DC to perform at Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida, next February. In September, the rocker, 64, posted a Twitter rant objecting to the news that Shakira and Jennifer Lopez would be performing at the most recent halftime show.

"@shakira and @jlo for this year's @nfl halftime show!? Once again the great heavy music that rocks the stadiums week after week, game after game is completely ignored," he posted.

“It’s been a while since we’ve had some real metal play the halftime show for the Super Bowl,” the petition reads. “Don’t get me wrong, all music artists have done a great job and should play the show, but we all need a turn. It’s time for some rock and roll! And who better than AC/DC to play?"

Snider's goal is to get 7,500 people to sign the petition. On Tuesday afternoon, the total was just under 6,000.

