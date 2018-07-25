TODAY'S PAPER
78° Good Afternoon
78° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentMusic

Live Nation cancels Demi Lovato's Atlantic City beach show

Demi Lovato performs at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music

Demi Lovato performs at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas. Photo Credit: John Salangsang /Invision /AP

By The Associated Press
Print

Live Nation says Demi Lovato's concert on Thursday on the Atlantic City, New Jersey, beach has been canceled.

Lovato's representative said Tuesday she was awake and recovering with her family after she was reportedly hospitalized for an overdose. Live Nation says in a statement that "Demi's Atlantic City appearance on July 26th has been canceled in light of (the) news."

Tickets will still be valid at Thursday's show, which was to also include singer-songwriter Lauv, who has a current hit with "I Like Me Better." Ticketholders for Lovato's show are now also able to attend the Chainsmokers' concert on Sunday. Both shows are part of the Atlantic City BeachFest Concert Series.

Refunds are also available at point of purchase.

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

Tab Hunter, the blond actor and singer who Recent notable deaths
Amy Poehler returns to TV on "Making It." Five things you need to know about Amy Poehler
From 50 secrets and fun facts about kids' TV shows
Sara Gilbert and John Goodman appear on the ABC: 'The Conners' sets premiere date
Former Secretaries of State Hillary Clinton, General Colin Three ex-Secretaries of State guest on 'Madam Secretary'
Luann de Lesseps at the 2018 Tribeca Luann de Lesseps avoids jail time for drunken tirade