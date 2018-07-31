TODAY'S PAPER
78° Good Evening
78° Good Evening
EntertainmentMusic

Lovato's 'Sober,' about relapsing, re-enters Billboard chart

The song jumped to No. 56 this week after being absent from the chart last week.

Demi Lovato performs at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music

Demi Lovato performs at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas.  Photo Credit: AP / Invision / John Salangsang

By The Associated Press
Print

Demi Lovato's song about relapsing has re-entered the Billboard chart a week after she was hospitalized for a reported overdose.

"Sober," released last month, jumped to No. 56 this week on the Billboard Hot 100 chart after being absent from the chart last week.

Nielsen Music says "Sober" earned 7.2 million streams and sold 18,000 tracks in the tracking week ending Thursday. Lovato was hospitalized July 24.

"Sober" turned heads when it was released since 25-year-old Lovato had celebrated six years of sobriety in March. On the song she sings: "Momma, I'm so sorry I'm not sober anymore/And daddy please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor."

Lovato's "Solo," a collaboration with British electronic group Clean Bandit, rose to No. 61 on the Hot 100 this week.

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 2018 Billboard Music J.Lo to receive Vanguard Award at MTV VMAs
Twin red pandas Loofah and Doofah were born Syracuse zoo announces birth of twin red panda cubs
Cardi B attends the MTV Video Music Awards MTV VMAs, more upcoming award shows to watch
Tab Hunter, the blond actor and singer who Recent notable deaths
Michael McKean will soon star Off-Broadway in "The Michael McKean talks 'Better Call Saul,' and more
Lindsay Lohan attends the 2017 DailyMail.com & DailyMailTV Lohan MTV reality show confirmed for 2019