Local Live: Top 5 concerts to see on LI

Christmas presents are coming early to Long Island as a Rock & Roll of Famer, a one-man band, a legendary rock group, ‘90s hitmakers and united pop icons invade Nassau and Suffolk. Step back, here comes this week’s Top 5.

DENNY LAINE

What do you get when a former member of the Moody Blues and Paul McCartney & Wings goes solo? The Moody Wing Band, of course? Watch as Rock & Roll Hall of Famer bassist/vocalist Denny Laine leads this outfit performing songs from the Moody Blues’ “The Magnificent Moodys” (1965) and Wings’ “Band of the Run” (1973) albums.

“People sing along with a lot of the songs,” says Laine, 75. “We don’t copy the albums exactly, but rather do updated versions.”

Despite all the hits embedded in the set, the songs closest to Laine’s heart are the ones he penned.

“I wrote ‘No Words’ and ‘Mull of Kintyre’ with help from Paul,” recalls Laine. “He was always like a big brother to me and a strong influence on my songwriting.”

WHEN/WHERE 8 p.m., Friday, Dec. 6, My Father’s Place at the Roslyn Hotel, 1221 Old Northern Blvd., Roslyn

INFO $50 (plus $25 food/beverage minimum), 516-413-3535, myfathersplace.com

MARTIN SEXTON

This singer/songwriter will perform on stage with just an acoustic guitar and sound like a six-piece band. Watch as he jumps from originals (“Glory Bound,” “Black Sheep”) to covers (U2’s “With or Without You,” The Beatles’ “Let It Be”) to traditional folk songs (“This Little Light of Mine,” “Amazing Grace”).

WHEN/WHERE 8 p.m., Friday, Dec. 6, YMCA Boulton Center, 37 West Main Street, Bay Shore

INFO Sold out (check for last minute availability), 631-969-1101, boultoncenter.org

THE CULT

These rock gods celebrate the 30th anniversary of their classic album, “Sonic Temple” with a set list that highlights the record including “Fire Woman,” “Sun King” and “Edie (Ciao Baby)” plus some extra hits (“She Sells Sanctuary,” “Love Removal Machine”).

WHEN/WHERE 8 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 10, The Paramount, 370 New York Avenue, Huntington

INFO $30-$150, 631-673-7300, paramountny.com

GOO GOO DOLLS

Singer/guitarist Johnny Rzeznik and bassist/singer Robby Takac have been a dynamic duo since forming Goo Goo Dolls in 1986.

“He’s my brother for better or for worse,” says Rzeznik, 53. “I couldn’t do this without him and he couldn’t do this without me.”

On this tour the band is supporting its new album, “Miracle Pill.” However that doesn’t mean they’ll ignore their popular ‘90s songs like “Iris,” “Slide,” “Name,” and “Black Balloon.”

“I can’t stand bands that don’t want to play their hits. I think it’s arrogant,” says Rzeznik. “I’m happy people still come to see us. How many bands get to have a 30-plus year career?”

WHEN/WHERE 8 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 11, The Paramount, 370 New York Avenue, Huntington

INFO Sold out (check for last minute availability), 631-673-7200, paramountny.com

RICK SPRINGFIELD & RICHARD MARX

Get ready for a double shot of the ‘80s when pop stars Rick Springfield and Richard Marx pair up for a dual bill packed with hits.

“In a way, this is 30 years in the making. That’s how long we’ve been friends,” says Marx, 56. “We found playing together doubled our business and boosted our audience capacities.”

Each singer performs a solo acoustic set then they come together for the encore.

“We play a couple of our big hits [Marx’s “Don’t Mean Nothing,” Springfield’s “Love Somebody”] as a duo at the end,” says Marx. “It’s worth sticking around for.”

WHEN/WHERE 8 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 12, NYCB Theatre at Westbury, 960 Brush Hollow Road

INFO $44.50-$139.50, 800-745-3000, thetheatreatwestbury.com