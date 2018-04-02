TODAY'S PAPER
37° Good Afternoon
CLOSINGS
37° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentMusic

Dickey Betts to headline Great South Bay Music Festival in Patchogue

Dickey Betts at the Gibson Guitar Factory

Dickey Betts at the Gibson Guitar Factory on May 19, 2014, in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo Credit: Getty Images for Webster PR / Rick Diamond

By Glenn Gamboa glenn.gamboa@newsday.com @ndmusic
Print

Dickey Betts, founding member of the Allman Brothers Band, will close out the Great South Bay Music Festival with a set that will include a tribute to the late Gregg Allman.

Betts’ Great South Bay appearance on July 15 at Shorefront Park in Patchogue will be his only festival show this year, aside from The Peach Music Festival in Scranton, Pennsylvania, started by The Allman Brothers Band. It is part of the guitarist’s comeback this year, following his retirement from touring in 2015.

“Everywhere I go fans keep saying they want me to get out and play again,” Betts told the Sarasota Herald-Tribune in December. “I think the time is right.”

The Front Bottoms, Sublime With Rome and Umphrey’s McGee are also set to headline the four-day festival, with acts ranging from Long Island’s reunited Envy on the Coast to classic rockers Little Feat also on the bill.

Tickets are $36.50-$39.50 through greatsouthbaymusicfestival.com.

Headshot

Glenn Gamboa is Newsday's music critic, covering entertainment news and events since 2000.

More Entertainment

Steven Bochco at his office in Santa Monica, ‘Hill Street Blues’ creator Bochco dies at 74
Brandon Niederauer, 15, of Dix Hills, opened NBC's LI teen gets solo on ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ live show
Abigail Breslin and Colt Prattes starred in the TV musicals ranked, from 'Dirty Dancing' to 'The Wiz'
Steven Bochco, a writer and producer known for Recent notable deaths
John Legend (center) as Jesus Christ, Sara Bareilles ‘Jesus Christ Superstar Live’ still groovy, great on NBC
Jude Ellis and Emma Ren in the premiere ‘The Crossing’: Decent plot promises decent series