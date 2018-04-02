Dickey Betts, founding member of the Allman Brothers Band, will close out the Great South Bay Music Festival with a set that will include a tribute to the late Gregg Allman.

Betts’ Great South Bay appearance on July 15 at Shorefront Park in Patchogue will be his only festival show this year, aside from The Peach Music Festival in Scranton, Pennsylvania, started by The Allman Brothers Band. It is part of the guitarist’s comeback this year, following his retirement from touring in 2015.

“Everywhere I go fans keep saying they want me to get out and play again,” Betts told the Sarasota Herald-Tribune in December. “I think the time is right.”

The Front Bottoms, Sublime With Rome and Umphrey’s McGee are also set to headline the four-day festival, with acts ranging from Long Island’s reunited Envy on the Coast to classic rockers Little Feat also on the bill.

Tickets are $36.50-$39.50 through greatsouthbaymusicfestival.com.