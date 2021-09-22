Dierks Bentley cancels Jones Beach concert

Country singer/songwriter Dierks Bentley has canceled his Sept. 24 concert at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater. His "Beers on Me" tour with Riley Green and Park McCollum has temporarily been paused and will resume on Oct. 7 in Detroit.

"Unfortunately, we have to extend our break from the road a few more days and won’t be able to play Jones Beach (9/24) or Boston (9/25) this weekend," Bentley, 45, tweeted on Wednesday. "Keeping our band, crew and fans healthy and safe has to remain our #1 priority…Y’all stay safe and we’ll see you in Detroit on October 7!"

Although no specific explanation was given for the cancellation, Bentley promises, "Refunds will be processed within 30 days to original purchaser and method of payment used at time of purchase. No action is required from the customer."

For more information, visit: dierks.com.