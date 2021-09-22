TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
EntertainmentMusic

Dierks Bentley cancels Jones Beach concert

Dierks Bentley attends the 54th annual CMA Awards

Dierks Bentley attends the 54th annual CMA Awards at the Music City Center on November 11, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. Credit: Getty Images for CMA/Jason Kempin

By David J. Criblez david.criblez@newsday.com @DavidJCriblez
Print

Country singer/songwriter Dierks Bentley has canceled his Sept. 24 concert at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater. His "Beers on Me" tour with Riley Green and Park McCollum has temporarily been paused and will resume on Oct. 7 in Detroit.

"Unfortunately, we have to extend our break from the road a few more days and won’t be able to play Jones Beach (9/24) or Boston (9/25) this weekend," Bentley, 45, tweeted on Wednesday. "Keeping our band, crew and fans healthy and safe has to remain our #1 priority…Y’all stay safe and we’ll see you in Detroit on October 7!"

Although no specific explanation was given for the cancellation, Bentley promises, "Refunds will be processed within 30 days to original purchaser and method of payment used at time of purchase. No action is required from the customer."

For more information, visit: dierks.com.

Headshot of Newsday employee David Criblez on June

David J. Criblez is a reporter for Newsday's exploreLI, covering entertainment-related events from local music to stand-up comedy to festivals.

More Entertainment

Eddie Murphy accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award
LI's Eddie Murphy inks big deal with Amazon
Glen Head resident Samaera Hirsch is a contestant
LIer (and her online avatar) competes on new Fox music series
Plainview's Tiffany Seely will compete on season 41
LI teacher's 'Survivor' journey about to begin
Vice President Kamala Harris will appear on Friday's
Kamala Harris to face panelists on 'The View' Friday
The season 13 cast of "Real Housewives of
'RHONY' reunion won't be happening
Baker Buddy Valastro, who injured his right hand
'Cake Boss' says his mangled hand is '95 percent' healed
Didn’t find what you were looking for?