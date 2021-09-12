A Medford man has won the inaugural best audio mashup award in the MTV Video Music Awards' new Trending: VMAs section, presented Friday ahead of Sunday night's televised main awards.

Alex Cutrone III aka DJ Cummerbund, 35, won for his "Shaxicula," melding the music videos for "Love Shack" by The B-52s, "Toxic" by Britney Spears and "Dragula" by Rob Zombie into a seamless 3-minute, 41-second online collage. The mashup, which like many has inspired a TikTok dance, bested four other nominees in the category.

In a TikTok video Saturday, the Valley Stream-born Cutrone thanked fans who had voted for him. "This is so surreal," he said. "I'm at a loss for words, and that usually never happens with me! But just — thank you, my TikTok family, for coming together and putting in your votes. Obviously, it's no joke when they say all votes mean something, because everyone that voted has a special place right here," he said, indicating his heart. "I love you guys."

On The B-52s' verified Twitter account, the band wrote, "The Shaxicula mashup just won Best Audio Mash Up for the Trending:VMAs on @mtv!! Thank you to everyone who did the dance, everyone who voted, and a very special thank you to @DJ_Cummerbund for creating the mashup."

Cutrone is attending the VMAs Sunday night at Brooklyn's Barclays Center.