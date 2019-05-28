TODAY'S PAPER
EntertainmentMusic

3 songs to stream this week: DJ Khaled, Lady Antebellum, Duncan Laurence

DJ Khaled at the Billboard 100 Festival at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on Aug. 20, 2017. Photo Credit: Marisol Diaz

By Glenn Gamboa glenn.gamboa@newsday.com @ndmusic
So many singles, so little time. Here are three songs to stream right away:

DJ Khaled always has “another one” and his new album “Father of Asahd” is overflowing with potential hits. But it may be the relatively low-key “Just Us” (We the Best/Epic), his collaboration with SZA, that ends up being the biggest of them all. Built on a modified sample of OutKast’s “Ms. Jackson,” “Just Us” is an inspirational anthem that lets SZA shine. “Got 99 problems, what’s one more?” SZA asks as she outlines the constant struggle that she and Khaled are set to overcome. And they will.

Lady Antebellum’s new single “What If I Never Get Over You” (Big Machine) is a throwback to the trio’s early days when singers Charles Kelley and Hillary Scott would often do powerful duets. This one will be a smash, soaring on the tension in their voices — so well, in fact, that the string section they bring in to signify drama is pretty much unnecessary.

Duncan Laurence’s “Arcade” (Spark) won the Eurovision Song Contest 2019 for The Netherlands with this quirky, melodramatic ballad comparing love to playing video games. It’s a swooning mix of Sam Smith and James Blake that could be just clever enough to catch on.     

Glenn Gamboa is Newsday's music critic, covering entertainment news and events since 2000.

