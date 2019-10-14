DMX enters rehab after canceling NYC show

Hip-hop star DMX canceled two concerts over the weekend, including this past Sunday's leg of Rolling Loud New York, in order to enter rehab.

A post on his Instagram account Saturday said that, "In his ongoing commitment to putting family and sobriety first, DMX has checked himself into a rehab facility. He apologizes for his cancelled shows and thanks his fans for their continued support." No details were given.

The rapper, 48, born Earl Simmons, had been scheduled to perform Saturday with Three 6 Mafia at the Landers Center in Southaven, Mississippi, and on the second day of the weekend hip-hop festival Rolling Loud New York, at Citi Field in Flushing, Queens. The Ying Yang Twins replaced him for the Saturday show.

DMX, who has a long history of addiction issues and related jail time, similarly canceled three shows in April 2018. His management said at the time it was a "medical emergency" and that "It is important right now that he take some time off to focus on his health so that he can be a better father, friend and entertainer."

Tickets remain on sale for three upcoming shows, two of them festivals that have not announced him as a cancelation. He is scheduled to headline a show with rapper T-Pain Nov. 27 at the Mission Ballroom in Denver and appear Nov. 16 at the Lotos Music Festival in Boca Raton, Florida, and Dec. 7 at the V101 Throwback Holiday Jam in Sacramento, California.

Whether as a general affirmation or directed at DMX, T-Pain tweeted Sunday, "Stay positive. You’re doing great. Just keep going! You’re almost there."

DMX was released from Gilmer Federal Correctional Institution in West Virginia on Jan. 25 after serving a year sentence on federal tax-evasion charges.

