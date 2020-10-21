TODAY'S PAPER
EntertainmentMusic

LI's Doctor Dré reunites with 'Yo! MTV Raps' hosts to promote voting

Andre "Doctor Dré" Brown reunited with his former

Andre "Doctor Dré" Brown reunited with his former MTV colleagues in a livestream broadcast to encourage voting. Credit: Getty Images / Mark Von Holden

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday


Three former hosts of "Yo! MTV Raps" reunited Monday on a livestream broadcast promoting voting and featuring interviews with African-American sports figures, reports Newsday contributor Frank Lovece.

André "Doctor Dré" Brown, a North Hempstead native who grew up in that town's Westbury-New Cassel area, along with Ed Lover and T Money hosted "Yo Just Say Vote," remaining available at YoJustSayVote.com.

In addition to providing information on the voting process and voting rights, the trio solicited voting experiences and reminiscences from World Rugby Hall of Famer Phaidra Knight, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Samuels, former WNBA player Kym Hampton of the New York Liberty, Miami Dolphins staffer Eric Childs, and the Washington Redskins' Jennifer King, who made history as the first Black woman coach on an NFL team.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

