Doja Cat tests positive for COVID, withdraws from Jingle Ball tour

Pop star Doja Cat publicly revealed that she has contracted the coronavirus and will be skipping several iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert shows. Credit: Getty Images For Balmain / Pascal Le Segretain

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Multiplatinum recording artist Doja Cat, who previously announced that COVID-19 among her production team had forced her to cancel her appearance this past Friday at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert at Madison Square Garden, added Sunday that she now has tested positive for the disease.

"Unfortunately, I'm sad to share that I just tested positive as well and will no longer be able to perform on the rest of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour," Cat, 26, born Amala Dlamini, wrote in part on Twitter and Instagram. "While my spirits are down since I can't be there to celebrate the holiday with my fans in Philly, DC, Atlanta and Miami, I'm doing ok and look forward to recovering and getting back out there as soon as I can."

She tweeted shortly afterward, "[T]urmeric ginger water sleep repeat x500." The three-time Grammy nominee's hits include "Say So."

